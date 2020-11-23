Kailey Jones AHSTW
Photo: Kailey Jones (Facebook)

(KMAland) -- AHSTW and Southeast Warren were area winners in girls basketball action on Monday evening.

NC: AHSTW 63 Woodbine 39 

Kailey Jones had 23 points and 17 rebounds and Claire Denning added 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead AHSTW in the victory. Claire Harris pitched in eight points, six assists and six steals.

Alexa Steinkuhler had 11 points to top Woodbine.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference

AHSTW 63 Woodbine 39

Southeast Warren 61 Ankeny Christian 13

MVAOCOU 59 Boyer Valley 48

Cherokee 73 Sioux City West 45

Spencer 62 LeMars 41

