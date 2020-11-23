Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.