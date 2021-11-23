(KMAland) -- Impressive starts for AL, East Mills, St. Albert, CAM, Lamoni and plenty others in KMAland girls basketball from Tuesday.
Statistics below are gathered through reports from coaches to KMA Sports or to Varsity Bound. To report additional scores/stats send to sports@kmaland.com.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 42 Shenandoah 29
Baylie Girres led all scorers with 15 points in lifting AL to the win. Jenna Carle posted 11 points for the Lynx.
Shenandoah’s Keelee Razee and Lynnae Green had six points each.
NC: East Mills 63 Red Oak 20
Merced Ramirez had nine points and Payten Bass finished with eight for East Mills.
NC: St. Albert 48 Tri-Center 8
Pearl Reisz and Ella Klusman had 15 points apiece for St. Albert in the victory. Klusman also posted a double-double with 10 steals.
Alexis Flaherty topped Tri-Center with four points.
NC: Bondurant-Farrar 70 Kuemper Catholic 35
Catherine Mayhall scored 12 points and Frannie Glynn put in 10 for Kuemper in the loss.
NC: CAM 66 AHSTW 37
Eva Steffensen had 16 points and five steals, and Mallory Behnken added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for CAM. Meredith Rich chipped in 10 points for the Cougars. Reese Snyder also had a strong performance with six points, eight rebounds and six assists.
NC: Lamoni 44 Mount Ayr 37
Abby Martin had 16 points and Cameron Martin put in 12 for Lamoni in the win. Reese Potter added eight points of her own for the Demons.
Maddie Stewart had 23 points for Mount Ayr to lead all scorers.
MO: North Nodaway 47 North Harrison 25
Jackie Cline led North Nodaway with 17 points in the win.
MO: Maryville 64 Savannah 56
Anastyn Pettlon had 24 points, Jalea Price added 17 and Rylee Vierthaler chipped in 11 for Maryville in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 44 Atlantic 31
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 40 Orient-Macksburg 23
Diagonal 54 Mormon Trail 46
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Lenox 63 Clarinda 56
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Lewis Central 40
Treynor 47 Thomas Jefferson 25
Wayne 60 Melcher-Dallas 18
Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Clarke 39
MVAOCOU 91 Boyer Valley 66
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Cherokee 64
Hinton 54 Sioux City North 34
Missouri
Nodaway Valley 65 King City 40
Stanberry 56 Mound City 25
Northeast Nodaway 20 Albany 19
Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan
Mercer 59 Worth County 23
