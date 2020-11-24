High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Treynor, Mount Ayr and East Atchison were among KMAland girls basketball winners on Tuesday.

NC: Lenox 75 Clarinda 39

NC: CAM 57 AHSTW 54 

Check out the complete recaps from wins for Lenox and Clarinda — heard on KMA Radio — at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: Mount Ayr 58 Lamoni 37 

Maddie Stewart had 17 points for Mount Ayr in the victory.

BLUE: Twin Cedars 29 Orient-Macksburg 23 

Brooke Roby had eight points and four steals while Kisha Reed finished five points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals for Twin Cedars. Jenna Hastings chipped in six points. 

MO: East Atchison 71 Maysville 22 

Mercedes Parshall led all scorers with 20 points behind six 3-pointers while Natalie Hedlund added 16 points for East Atchison.

KMALAND GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Diagonal 

Twin Cedars 29 Orient-Macksburg 23

Non-Conference 

Lenox 75 Clarinda 39

Newell-Fonda 80 Kuemper Catholic 40

CAM 57 AHSTW 54

Treynor 41 Thomas Jefferson 12

Mount Ayr 58 Lamoni 37

Clarke 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 50 — OT

Wayne 40 Melcher-Dallas 33

Area Missouri  

East Atchison 71 Maysville 22

North Nodaway 40 North Harrison 34

Mercer 50 Northeast Nodaway 12

Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan 

Cameron 36 Stanberry 34

