(KMAland) -- Treynor, Mount Ayr and East Atchison were among KMAland girls basketball winners on Tuesday.
NC: Lenox 75 Clarinda 39
NC: CAM 57 AHSTW 54
Check out the complete recaps from wins for Lenox and Clarinda — heard on KMA Radio — at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Mount Ayr 58 Lamoni 37
Maddie Stewart had 17 points for Mount Ayr in the victory.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 29 Orient-Macksburg 23
Brooke Roby had eight points and four steals while Kisha Reed finished five points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals for Twin Cedars. Jenna Hastings chipped in six points.
MO: East Atchison 71 Maysville 22
Mercedes Parshall led all scorers with 20 points behind six 3-pointers while Natalie Hedlund added 16 points for East Atchison.
KMALAND GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Twin Cedars 29 Orient-Macksburg 23
Non-Conference
Lenox 75 Clarinda 39
Newell-Fonda 80 Kuemper Catholic 40
CAM 57 AHSTW 54
Treynor 41 Thomas Jefferson 12
Mount Ayr 58 Lamoni 37
Clarke 55 Martensdale-St. Marys 50 — OT
Wayne 40 Melcher-Dallas 33
Area Missouri
East Atchison 71 Maysville 22
North Nodaway 40 North Harrison 34
Mercer 50 Northeast Nodaway 12
Platte Valley at Mid-Buchanan
Cameron 36 Stanberry 34