(KMAland) -- Essex opened with a Corner Conference win while Underwood took down Shenandoah & East Mills, CR-B, Moravia, East Atchison and Platte Valley were among other area winners in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex 61 Hamburg 29
Brooke Burns had 22 points and five steals to lead Essex in the win. Olivia Baker added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Brianne Johnson finished with 11 points and eight boards for the Trojanettes.
Emma Barrett led the way for Hamburg with 22 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 38 Shenandoah 31
Aliyah Humphrey had 12 points and Kinsley Ferguson put in 10 for Underwood in the victory.
Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green posted a game-high 14 points.
East Mills 66 Diagonal 42
Natalie Goodman scored a game-high 17 points to lead East Mills in the victory. Emily Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Aspen Crouse had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Wolverines.
Anna Newton topped Diagonal with 15 points, and Taylor Lumbard finished with 12.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 43 Audubon 22
Breeley Clayburg scored 20 points and grabbed six for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the season-opening win. Malia Clayburg added a strong game on the glass with 12 rebounds.
Audubon’s Audrey Jensen put in 10 points.
MVAOCOU 79 Missouri Valley 28
No stats reported.
Clarke 56 Mount Ayr 48
Tegan Streit had a big night for Mount Ayr in the loss, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Jillian Kniep also scored in double figures with 12.
West Central Valley 61 Southeast Warren 26
No stats reported.
Madrid at Ankeny Christian
Missing Score
Moravia 36 Tri-County 35
Hayleigh Starr scored 20 points to send Moravia to the one-point victory.
Other Non-Conference
Winterset 56 Creston 29
MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL
Bishop LeBlond 49 South Holt 17
Riley Schroeder had five points for South Holt in the win.
East Atchison 61 Rock Port 27
Natalie Hedlund had a big night for East Atchison with 24 points while Lizzie Schlueter pitched in 13 and Claire Martin finished with 12.
Chaney Vogler’s eight points topped Rock Port.
PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Nodaway Valley 81 Union Star 28
Ava Graham poured in 27 points for Nodaway Valley in the dominant win. Paige Hanson added 15, Savanna Marriott posted 12 and Sydney Marriott had 11 in the win.
North Nodaway 36 Northeast Nodaway 31
Saryn Brown and Jacquelyn Cline both scored in double figures for North Nodaway in the win. Brown put in 15, including two 3-pointers, and Cline added 11.
Jaden Atkins scored 10 points for Northeast Nodaway in the loss.
Other Platte Valley Invitational
St. Joseph Christian 62 Bishop LeBlond JV 38
DeKalb vs. Osborn/Stewartsville (MISSING)
ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Platte Valley 49 Albany 14
Maggie Collins had a 19-point night to lead Platte Valley in the opening round of the Albany Invitational.
Other Albany Invitational
King City vs. Stanberry (MISSING)
SAVANNAH TOURNAMENT
Chillicothe 68 Maryville 35
Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler both scored 10 points for Maryville.
Other Savannah Tournament
Benton 55 Smithville 36
Pembroke Hill 53 Savannah 43
AREA MISSOURI
North Andrew 64 Plattsburg 25
Riley Walker scored 19 points and Maddie Lillard pitched in 14 for North Andrew in the win. Cassidy Brittain also scored 12 points, and Brylie Brincks posted 11 for the Cardinals.