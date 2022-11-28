Essex Trojans/Trojanettes

(KMAland) -- Essex opened with a Corner Conference win while Underwood took down Shenandoah & East Mills, CR-B, Moravia, East Atchison and Platte Valley were among other area winners in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.

CORNER CONFERENCE 

Essex 61 Hamburg 29 

Brooke Burns had 22 points and five steals to lead Essex in the win. Olivia Baker added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Brianne Johnson finished with 11 points and eight boards for the Trojanettes.

Emma Barrett led the way for Hamburg with 22 points.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Underwood 38 Shenandoah 31 

Aliyah Humphrey had 12 points and Kinsley Ferguson put in 10 for Underwood in the victory.

Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green posted a game-high 14 points.

East Mills 66 Diagonal 42 

Natalie Goodman scored a game-high 17 points to lead East Mills in the victory. Emily Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Aspen Crouse had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Wolverines.

Anna Newton topped Diagonal with 15 points, and Taylor Lumbard finished with 12.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 43 Audubon 22 

Breeley Clayburg scored 20 points and grabbed six for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the season-opening win. Malia Clayburg added a strong game on the glass with 12 rebounds. 

Audubon’s Audrey Jensen put in 10 points.

MVAOCOU 79 Missouri Valley 28 

No stats reported.

Clarke 56 Mount Ayr 48 

Tegan Streit had a big night for Mount Ayr in the loss, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Jillian Kniep also scored in double figures with 12.

West Central Valley 61 Southeast Warren 26

No stats reported.

Madrid at Ankeny Christian

Missing Score

Moravia 36 Tri-County 35 

Hayleigh Starr scored 20 points to send Moravia to the one-point victory.

Other Non-Conference 

Winterset 56 Creston 29

MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL 

Bishop LeBlond 49 South Holt 17

Riley Schroeder had five points for South Holt in the win. 

East Atchison 61 Rock Port 27

Natalie Hedlund had a big night for East Atchison with 24 points while Lizzie Schlueter pitched in 13 and Claire Martin finished with 12.

Chaney Vogler’s eight points topped Rock Port. 

PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL 

Nodaway Valley 81 Union Star 28 

Ava Graham poured in 27 points for Nodaway Valley in the dominant win. Paige Hanson added 15, Savanna Marriott posted 12 and Sydney Marriott had 11 in the win.

North Nodaway 36 Northeast Nodaway 31 

Saryn Brown and Jacquelyn Cline both scored in double figures for North Nodaway in the win. Brown put in 15, including two 3-pointers, and Cline added 11.

Jaden Atkins scored 10 points for Northeast Nodaway in the loss. 

Other Platte Valley Invitational 

St. Joseph Christian 62 Bishop LeBlond JV 38

DeKalb vs. Osborn/Stewartsville (MISSING)

ALBANY INVITATIONAL 

Platte Valley 49 Albany 14 

Maggie Collins had a 19-point night to lead Platte Valley in the opening round of the Albany Invitational. 

Other Albany Invitational 

King City vs. Stanberry (MISSING)

SAVANNAH TOURNAMENT 

Chillicothe 68 Maryville 35 

Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler both scored 10 points for Maryville.

Other Savannah Tournament 

Benton 55 Smithville 36

Pembroke Hill 53 Savannah 43

AREA MISSOURI 

North Andrew 64 Plattsburg 25 

Riley Walker scored 19 points and Maddie Lillard pitched in 14 for North Andrew in the win. Cassidy Brittain also scored 12 points, and Brylie Brincks posted 11 for the Cardinals.

