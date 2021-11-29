Clarinda Cardinals Logo
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Fremont-Mills, Mount Ayr and plenty others picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.

NC: Shenandoah 45 Underwood 44 (On AM 960)

NC: Clarinda 57 Essex 39 

Clarinda’s Taylor Cole and Chloe Strait scored 13 points apiece to lead the way in the win.

NC: Winterset 55 Creston 39 

Brianna Fields scored 12 points and Doryn Paup had 11 for Creston in the loss.

NC: Fremont-Mills 78 Heartland Christian 12 

Teagan Ewalt led four Fremont-Mills players in double figures with 19 points. Ryleigh Ewalt put in 15 and Macy Mitchell and Izzy Weldon posted 10 apiece in the win.

NC: Southwest Valley 52 Griswold 22 

Maggie Haer scored 16 points to lead Southwest Valley in the victory. Norah Lund put in eight, and Charlee Larsen posted seven in a balanced attack.

NC: Mount Ayr 52 Clarke 47 

Jill Kniep poured in 22 points to lead Mount Ayr in the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 45 Underwood 44

Clarinda 57 Essex 39

Harlan 48 Treynor 43

Winterset 55 Creston 39

East Mills 51 Diagonal 23

Fremont-Mills 78 Heartland Christian 12

Southwest Valley 52 Griswold 22

MVAOCOU def. Missouri Valley

Mount Ayr 52 Clarke 47

Southeast Warren 43 West Central Valley 38

Ankeny Christian Academy 43 Madrid 31

Tri-County 24 Moravia 17

Mound City Tournament 

Bishop LeBlond 64 Rock Port 21

South Holt 55 Maryville JV 10

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament 

DeKalb vs. Northeast Nodaway 

St. Joseph Christian 49 Nodaway Valley 40

North Nodaway 62 Union Star 47

Albany Tournament 

Stanberry 64 Worth County 18

Princeton vs. King City

Savannah Tournament 

Maryville (G/B)

