(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Fremont-Mills, Mount Ayr and plenty others picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Monday.
NC: Shenandoah 45 Underwood 44 (On AM 960)
NC: Clarinda 57 Essex 39
Clarinda’s Taylor Cole and Chloe Strait scored 13 points apiece to lead the way in the win.
NC: Winterset 55 Creston 39
Brianna Fields scored 12 points and Doryn Paup had 11 for Creston in the loss.
NC: Fremont-Mills 78 Heartland Christian 12
Teagan Ewalt led four Fremont-Mills players in double figures with 19 points. Ryleigh Ewalt put in 15 and Macy Mitchell and Izzy Weldon posted 10 apiece in the win.
NC: Southwest Valley 52 Griswold 22
Maggie Haer scored 16 points to lead Southwest Valley in the victory. Norah Lund put in eight, and Charlee Larsen posted seven in a balanced attack.
NC: Mount Ayr 52 Clarke 47
Jill Kniep poured in 22 points to lead Mount Ayr in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 45 Underwood 44
Clarinda 57 Essex 39
Harlan 48 Treynor 43
Winterset 55 Creston 39
East Mills 51 Diagonal 23
Fremont-Mills 78 Heartland Christian 12
Southwest Valley 52 Griswold 22
MVAOCOU def. Missouri Valley
Mount Ayr 52 Clarke 47
Southeast Warren 43 West Central Valley 38
Ankeny Christian Academy 43 Madrid 31
Tri-County 24 Moravia 17
Mound City Tournament
Bishop LeBlond 64 Rock Port 21
South Holt 55 Maryville JV 10
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament
DeKalb vs. Northeast Nodaway
St. Joseph Christian 49 Nodaway Valley 40
North Nodaway 62 Union Star 47
Albany Tournament
Stanberry 64 Worth County 18
Princeton vs. King City
Savannah Tournament
Maryville (G/B)