(KMAland) -- St. Albert won a thriller, Woodbine and Clarinda cruised to wins and Sadie Cox had another monster night in Tuesday’s KMAland girls basketball action.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 55 Harlan 53
Lily Krohn’s game-winning free throws in the final seconds countered Aubrey Schwieso’s game-tying bucket. Missy Evezic and Krohn paced St. Albert with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Evezic was a force at the net with seven blocks, and Ella Klusman passed out seven assists.
Schwieso had a team-high 15 points for Harlan while Hannah Sonderman scored 14, and Erica Rust added 10 in the defeat.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
Clarinda 61 Red Oak 17
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney at Hamburg (MISSING)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 51 Tri-Center 39
Macanna Guritz had 20 points and eight rebounds for Logan-Magnolia while Marki Bertelsen accounted for 12 points. Greylan Hornbeck (five points, five assists, three rebounds) and Mya Moss (five points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists) each stuffed the stat sheet in the Panthers’ win.
AHSTW 37 Riverside 25
Ellie Peterson and Rylie Knop had nine points apiece for AHSTW while Lydia Erickson had a team-high 10 points for Riverside.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 57 CAM 37
Amanda Newton dropped 21 points for Woodbine, and Charlie Pryor accounted for 12 points. Nicole Sherer and Addison Erickson added seven and six points, respectively.
Reese Snyder led CAM with 13 points, and Meredith Rich had nine points.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 43 Lamoni 29
Taylor Henson posted 14 points in Lamoni’s loss.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Seymour 52 Moulton-Udell 21
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 58 Southwest Valley 20
Genevive Jones highlighted Shenandoah’s performance with 10 points off the bench. Derek Martin has the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Abraham Lincoln 62 Glenwood 51
Emily Pomernackas sparked AL’s win with 15 points while Jenna Hopp totaled 25 in Glenwood’s loss.
Nick Stavas has the story at our Local Sports News Page.
Kuemper Catholic 45 Carroll 41
Cate Mayhall had 18 points off four 3-pointers while Elsa Tiefenthaler scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds. Frannie Glynn added four points and five rebounds.
Bedford 48 Essex 42
Kendra Sleep (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Lexi Perkins (12 points, 15 rebounds) had double-doubles in Bedford’s win while Lexi Gray recorded seven points and seven rebounds.
Lenox 68 Orient-Macksburg 23
Lenox star Sadie Cox splashed 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and managed five steals while Zoey Reed scored 11 points, corralled six rebounds, passed out three assists and snagged three steals. Delaney Funk added eight points, five rebounds and three assists in the dub.
Krista Cass led Orient-Macksburg with 11 points while Kinsey Eslinger accounted for six points.
Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Interstate 35 37
Josie McCuddon had 12 points while Averi Ransom totaled nine points for the Blue Devils.
Diagonal 49 East Union 29
Anna Newton (15 points), Kira Egly (11 points) and Taylor Lumbard (10 points) all cracked double figures for the Maroonettes in the victory.
Kayli Shade scored 13 points to lead East Union while Noelle McKnight and Hayden Waigand scored eight apiece.
Southeast Warren 51 Mormon Trail 49
Alivia Ruble sparked Southeast Warren’s night with 16 points while Lexi Clendenen and Jessica Lillig scored 13 and 12, respectively.
Pleasantville 41 Melcher-Dallas 36
Addison Wadle had 11 points for Melcher-Dallas while Paetyn Anderson and Kianna Jackson added seven and six points, respectively.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Twin Cedars 44 Wayne 26
Centerville at Central Decatur (MISSING)
Mound City Invitational
Mound City 50 South Holt 18
Sydney Meadows and Elizabeth Laukemper led Mound City with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Miranda Rieger tallied 10, and Kadee Crider added nine points.
Mylee Prussman had eight points for South Holt, and Zoey Prussman had seven each.
Other Mound City Invitational Scores
Mid-Buchanan 46 East Atchison 45
Platte Valley Invitational
Consolation: Bishop LeBlond JV vs. DeKalb or Osborn/Stewartsville (MISSING)
Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 34 Union Star 21
Albany Invitational
South Harrison 69 Worth County 41
Princeton vs. Pattonsburg (MISSING)