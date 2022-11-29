Sadie Cox

(KMAland) -- St. Albert won a thriller, Woodbine and Clarinda cruised to wins and Sadie Cox had another monster night in Tuesday’s KMAland girls basketball action. 

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

St. Albert 55 Harlan 53

Lily Krohn’s game-winning free throws in the final seconds countered Aubrey Schwieso’s game-tying bucket. Missy Evezic and Krohn paced St. Albert with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Evezic was a force at the net with seven blocks, and Ella Klusman passed out seven assists. 

Schwieso had a team-high 15 points for Harlan while Hannah Sonderman scored 14, and Erica Rust added 10 in the defeat. 

Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores

Clarinda 61 Red Oak 17

CORNER CONFERENCE

Sidney at Hamburg (MISSING) 

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Logan-Magnolia 51 Tri-Center 39 

Macanna Guritz had 20 points and eight rebounds for Logan-Magnolia while Marki Bertelsen accounted for 12 points. Greylan Hornbeck (five points, five assists, three rebounds) and Mya Moss (five points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists) each stuffed the stat sheet in the Panthers’ win.

AHSTW 37 Riverside 25

Ellie Peterson and Rylie Knop had nine points apiece for AHSTW while Lydia Erickson had a team-high 10 points for Riverside. 

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Woodbine 57 CAM 37 

Amanda Newton dropped 21 points for Woodbine, and Charlie Pryor accounted for 12 points. Nicole Sherer and Addison Erickson added seven and six points, respectively. 

Reese Snyder led CAM with 13 points, and Meredith Rich had nine points.  

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE

Murray 43 Lamoni 29

Taylor Henson posted 14 points in Lamoni’s loss. 

Other Bluegrass Conference Scores

Seymour 52 Moulton-Udell 21

NON-CONFERENCE

Shenandoah 58 Southwest Valley 20 

Genevive Jones highlighted Shenandoah’s performance with 10 points off the bench. Derek Martin has the full recap at our Local Sports News Page. 

Abraham Lincoln 62 Glenwood 51

Emily Pomernackas sparked AL’s win with 15 points while Jenna Hopp totaled 25 in Glenwood’s loss.

Nick Stavas has the story at our Local Sports News Page. 

Kuemper Catholic 45 Carroll 41 

Cate Mayhall had 18 points off four 3-pointers while Elsa Tiefenthaler scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds. Frannie Glynn added four points and five rebounds. 

Bedford 48 Essex 42 

Kendra Sleep (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Lexi Perkins (12 points, 15 rebounds) had double-doubles in Bedford’s  win while Lexi Gray recorded seven points and seven rebounds. 

Lenox 68 Orient-Macksburg 23

Lenox star Sadie Cox splashed 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and managed five steals while Zoey Reed scored 11 points, corralled six rebounds, passed out three assists and snagged three steals. Delaney Funk added eight points, five rebounds and three assists in the dub. 

Krista Cass led Orient-Macksburg with 11 points while Kinsey Eslinger accounted for six points. 

Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Interstate 35 37 

Josie McCuddon had 12 points while Averi Ransom totaled nine points for the Blue Devils. 

Diagonal 49 East Union 29 

Anna Newton (15 points), Kira Egly (11 points) and Taylor Lumbard (10 points) all cracked double figures for the Maroonettes in the victory. 

Kayli Shade scored 13 points to lead East Union while Noelle McKnight and Hayden Waigand scored eight apiece. 

Southeast Warren 51 Mormon Trail 49

Alivia Ruble sparked Southeast Warren’s night with 16 points while Lexi Clendenen and Jessica Lillig scored 13 and 12, respectively. 

Pleasantville 41 Melcher-Dallas 36

Addison Wadle had 11 points for Melcher-Dallas while Paetyn Anderson and Kianna Jackson added seven and six points, respectively. 

Other Non-Conference Scores

Twin Cedars 44 Wayne 26

Centerville at Central Decatur (MISSING) 

Mound City Invitational

Mound City 50 South Holt 18 

Sydney Meadows and Elizabeth Laukemper led Mound City with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Miranda Rieger tallied 10, and Kadee Crider added nine points. 

Mylee Prussman had eight points for South Holt, and Zoey Prussman had seven each. 

Other Mound City Invitational Scores

Mid-Buchanan 46 East Atchison 45 

Platte Valley Invitational 

Consolation: Bishop LeBlond JV vs. DeKalb or Osborn/Stewartsville (MISSING) 

Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 34 Union Star 21 

Albany Invitational 

South Harrison 69 Worth County 41 

Princeton vs. Pattonsburg (MISSING)

