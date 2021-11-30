(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won for the second consecutive night, Underwood got in the win column, Stanton held off Coon Rapids-Bayard and Lenox dominated in Tuesday's night KMAland girls basketball docket.
NC: Shenandoah 54 Southwest Valley 46
Allie Eveland had 13, all of which came in the first half. Ava Wolf pitched in 10, Lynnae Green had nine and Macey Finlay and Reese Spiegel had eight apiece for the Fillies in their second consecutive win.
Norah Lund poured in 18 points for the Timberwolves and Maggie Haer scored 12.
H10: Clarinda 52 Red Oak 19
NC: Glenwood 75 Abraham Lincoln 52
NC: MVAOCOU 61 Denison-Schleswig 58
Kiana Schulz and Kira Langenfeld splashed 21 points apiece for the Monarchs in the loss.
NC: Stanton 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Abby Burke led Stanton with 19 points while Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson also posted double figures with 13 and 10, respectively. Johnson added six assists and five steals while Stephens snagged nine rebounds.
NC: Bedford 40 Essex 36
Emma Barrett had 12 for Essex, Riley Jensen added seven and Tori Burns chipped in 6.
WIC: AHSTW 54 Riverside 38
Delaney Goshorn had 21 points in the win for the Lady Vikes.
WIC: Underwood 70 IKM-Manning 30
Leah Hall dropped 18 points for Underwood in the bounce back win.
WIC: Audubon 64 Missouri Valley 23
Aleah Hermansen (18 points) and Jaci Christensen (15 points) led the Wheelers while Kate Tessman had 11 points and Audrey Jensen finished with seven.
Sophie Caniglia led Missouri Valley with nine points and Henley Arbaugh scored six.
NC: Lenox 53 Orient-Macksburg 9
Sadie Cox had another superb night with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 7 steals, and Jynessa Cox registered 13 points, four steals and three assists. Kambrie Michel cleared the boards with 19 grabs and tallied six points while Zoey Reed had seven points.
NC: Sioux City East 71 Spencer 59
Kyle Vondrak and Megan Callahan scored 16 points apiece for the Black Raiders while Callahan also had four assists, two rebounds and three steals. Kayla Benson finished with 11 points and Alex Flattery had 10 to go with her 10 rebounds. Taylor Drent also helped the rebounding efforts with eight boards and Kaia Downs came off the bench to drop 10 points.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 43 Ar-We-Va 27
Tiela Janssen had a career-high 18 points to go with her four rebounds, four assists and six steals while Paige Klocke added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Elizabeth Lloyd snagged 11 rebounds for the Wildcats and Vanessa Koehler posted four points, five steals, three rebounds and an assist.
BGC: Lamoni 58 Murray 21
Abby Martin went wild with 30 points, eight steals and four boards and Reese Potter had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Martin had 10 rebounds and two points and Audrey Lloyd handed out five assists.
Hannah Paschke paced Murray with seven points, and Jayda Chew finished with four points and five rebounds.
MO: East Atchison 63 Maryville JV 10
Natalie Hedlund dropped 24 points — 20 in the first half — while Jersi Poppa and Tommi Lee Martin added eight each.
MO: Chillicothe 52 Maryville 35
Rylee Vierthaler had 17 points to lead Maryville in the defeat.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (11/30)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 52 Red Oak 19
Creston 52 Atlantic 41
Harlan 44 St. Albert 30
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 54 Riverside 38
Underwood 70 IKM-Manning 30
Audubon 64 Missouri Valley 23
Logan-Magnolia 49 Tri-Center 38
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 43 Ar-We-Va 27
Boyer Valley 85 Paton-Churdan 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 58 Murray 21
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 54 Southwest Valley 46
Glenwood 75 Abraham Lincoln 52
Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 Lewis Central 44
MVAOCOU 61 Denison-Schleswig 58
Carroll 73 Kuemper Catholic 43
Bedford 40 Essex 36
Stanton 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Lenox 53 Orient-Macksburg 9
Panorama 57 Mount Ayr 25
Diagonal at East Union
Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Interstate 35 37
Southeast Warren 61 Mormon Trail 24
Pleasantville 65 Melcher-Dallas 12
Wayne 52 Twin Cedars 34
Unity Christian 58 LeMars 41
Sioux City East 71 Spencer 59
Storm Lake 49 Sioux City North 45
Chillicothe 52 Maryville 35
Mound City Tournament
Mound City 27 Rock Port 16
East Atchison 63 Maryville JV 10
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
Nodaway Valley 52 Northeast Nodaway 26
Stewartsville-Osborn 59 Union Star 44
Albany Tournament
Platte Valley 84 Albany 14
Pattonsburg 63 South Harrison 62