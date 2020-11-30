KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Big wins for Nodaway Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Mount Ayr and more in KMAland girls basketball action from Monday.

NC: Nodaway Valley 63 Clarinda 19 

Maddax DeVault poured in 28 points for Nodaway Valley in the win. Lexi Shike added 12 for the Wolverines.

NC: Harlan 34 Treynor 25 

NC: East Mills 56 Diagonal 16 

East Mills jumped out to a 26-6 lead after one and led 40-7 at halftime.

Alaina Whittington had nine points and five rebounds, and Taylor Lumbard finished with 10 rebounds for Diagonal.

NC: Fremont-Mills 76 Heartland Christian 8

Isabel Weldon had 19 points and Kaelynn Driskell put in 18 for Fremont-Mills in the victory. Kenna Howard added 11 points for the Knights.

NC: Mount Ayr 29 Clarke 26 

Maddie Stewart had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for Mount Ayr in the victory.

SI: Maryville 91 KC Southeast 29 

Serena Sundell had 38 points, Anastyn Pettlon added 13 and Ava Dumke finished with 11 for the Spoofhounds in the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Non-Conference 

Underwood 44 Shenandoah 27

Nodaway Valley 63 Clarinda 19

Harlan 34 Treynor 25

Creston 60 Winterset 34

East Mills 56 Diagonal 16

Fremont-Mills 76 Heartland Christian 8 

Griswold 45 Southwest Valley 41

MVAOCOU 56 Missouri Valley 35

South Central Calhoun 62 Audubon 48

Mount Ayr 29 Clarke 26

Madrid 44 Ankeny Christian Academy 20

Moravia at Tri-County 

Mound City Invitational 

Bishop LeBlond 70 Northland Christian 12

Mound City 39 Rock Port 29

Platte Valley Invitational 

Nodaway-Holt 34 St. Joseph Christian 25

DeKalb 41 Union Star 12

North Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway (G), 7:00 PM

Albany Invitational 

Stanberry 49 Worth County 19

King City 30 Princeton 18

Savannah Invitational 

Maryville 91 KC Southeast 29

William Chrisman 50 Savannah 21

Smithville 46 Chillicothe 36

Benton 58 Platte County 23

