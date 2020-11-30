(KMAland) -- Big wins for Nodaway Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Mount Ayr and more in KMAland girls basketball action from Monday.
NC: Nodaway Valley 63 Clarinda 19
Maddax DeVault poured in 28 points for Nodaway Valley in the win. Lexi Shike added 12 for the Wolverines.
NC: Harlan 34 Treynor 25
NC: East Mills 56 Diagonal 16
East Mills jumped out to a 26-6 lead after one and led 40-7 at halftime.
Alaina Whittington had nine points and five rebounds, and Taylor Lumbard finished with 10 rebounds for Diagonal.
NC: Fremont-Mills 76 Heartland Christian 8
Isabel Weldon had 19 points and Kaelynn Driskell put in 18 for Fremont-Mills in the victory. Kenna Howard added 11 points for the Knights.
NC: Mount Ayr 29 Clarke 26
Maddie Stewart had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for Mount Ayr in the victory.
SI: Maryville 91 KC Southeast 29
Serena Sundell had 38 points, Anastyn Pettlon added 13 and Ava Dumke finished with 11 for the Spoofhounds in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Non-Conference
Underwood 44 Shenandoah 27
Nodaway Valley 63 Clarinda 19
Harlan 34 Treynor 25
Creston 60 Winterset 34
East Mills 56 Diagonal 16
Fremont-Mills 76 Heartland Christian 8
Griswold 45 Southwest Valley 41
MVAOCOU 56 Missouri Valley 35
South Central Calhoun 62 Audubon 48
Mount Ayr 29 Clarke 26
Madrid 44 Ankeny Christian Academy 20
Moravia at Tri-County
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 70 Northland Christian 12
Mound City 39 Rock Port 29
Platte Valley Invitational
Nodaway-Holt 34 St. Joseph Christian 25
DeKalb 41 Union Star 12
North Nodaway vs. Northeast Nodaway (G), 7:00 PM
Albany Invitational
Stanberry 49 Worth County 19
King City 30 Princeton 18
Savannah Invitational
Maryville 91 KC Southeast 29
William Chrisman 50 Savannah 21
Smithville 46 Chillicothe 36
Benton 58 Platte County 23