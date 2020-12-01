(KMAland) -- Big wins for Creston, Harlan, Stanton, AHSTW, Treynor, Underwood, Lenox and more in KMAland girls basketball action on Tuesday night.
NC: Shenandoah 55 Southwest Valley 49
H-10: Red Oak 41 Clarinda 37
View the complete recaps from Shenandoah and Red Oak’s wins at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Creston 67 Atlantic 65
Sam Dunphy dropped in 27 points and Kelsey Fields added 23 for Creston in the tight win.
H-10: Harlan 44 St. Albert 42
Jocelyn Cheek, Claire Schmitz and Brecken Van Baale scored 11 points each for Harlan in the win.
Allie Petry topped St. Albert with 12 points.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 55 MVAOCOU 17
Paige Andersen had 23 points and Hannah Neemann added 14 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
NC: Stanton 56 Clarke 38
Jenna Stephens put in 18 points while Leah Sandin, Hope Ogletree and Marleigh Johnson pitched in 10 points each. Ogletree also had seven steals while Johnson had seven rebounds and five steals.
NC: Bedford 67 Essex 50
Bedford’s Kennedy Weed scored 20 points while Kelly Weed had 17 to go with six rebounds and Darcy Davis finished with 15 points and nine boards.
WIC: AHSTW 51 Audubon 41
Claire Harris had 14 points, five assists and five steals while Claire Denning pitched in 12 points. Kailey Jones added 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Julia Kock put in 11 points.
Audubon’s Jaci Christensen finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.
WIC: Treynor 52 IKM-Manning 39
Clara Teigland had 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for Treynor. Alyssa Kellar added 13 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and six assists, and Anna Halverson finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
WIC: Underwood 42 Logan-Magnolia 32
Aliyah Humphrey led Underwood with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
NC: Lenox 64 Orient-Macksburg 11
Cassidy Nelson led Lenox with 17 points and eight steals while Cambria Michel added 16 points and nine rebounds. TJ Stoaks also had 14 points and eight steals for the Tigers.
NC: Panorama 50 Mount Ayr 32
Alexa Anderson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Mount Ayr in the loss.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 44 Interstate 35, Truro 34
Anna Parrott had 11 points and Kylie Keller chipped in 10 for Martensdale-St. Marys.
NC: Wayne 56 Twin Cedars 23
Emily Jones scored 33 points with seven rebounds to lead Wayne. Maddy Wood added five point stand 10 rebounds of her own.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 49 Ar-We-Va 32
Danielle Hoyle led the way for Paton-Churdan with 21 points. Sara Schurke scored 10 for Ar-We-Va.
BLUE: Lamoni 49 Murray 33
Abby Martin had 21 points while Reese Potter added 14 to lead Lamoni.
Murray was led by Teryn Shields, who finished with 12 points.
NC: Whiting 61 Heartland Christian 27
Sarah Stile had 18 points and eight rebounds for Heartland Christian.
MIC: East Atchison 79 Rock Port 8
Morgan Parshall topped East Atchison with 13 points while Natalie Hedlund added 12 and Mercedes Parshall pitched in 10.
MCI: South Holt 63 Northland Christian 8
Chloee Prussman scored 11 points while Rayleigh Guyer and Zoey Prussman added 10 each for South Holt.
