(KMAland) -- St. Albert knocked off state-ranked Lo-Ma, Missouri Valley won a WIC meeting with Audubon, Platte Valley advanced to the Albany final, Auburn and Conestoga won low-scoring games and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 43 Audubon 37
Emma Gute had 15 points and Grace Hermann and Ella Myler pitched in 12 apiece for Missouri Valley in the WIC win.
Audubon’s Audrey Jensen put in 12 points while Rylee Brittain had 11.
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Albert 64 Logan-Magnolia 45
Ella Klusman hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead St. Albert. Missy Evezic added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Macanna Guritz posted 16 points and eight rebounds, and Mya Moss had 10 points for Logan-Magnolia. Greylan Hornbeck tallied six rebounds, five assists and three points.
Grand View Christian 49 Kuemper Catholic 44
Kaylie Simons and Aubrey Heuton had 14 points each to lead Kuemper Catholic in the loss. Cate Mayhall added eight points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Knights.
Storm Lake 70 Denison-Schleswig 37
Kiana Schulz had 13 points for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.
Johnson-Brock 57 Sidney 49
Taryn Ottemann had 19 points, Natalie Knippelmeyer added 13 and Brooklyn Behrends had 11 for Johnson-Brock in the victory.
Avery Dowling and Ava Osborn had 16 points each for Sidney in the loss.
Panorama 58 IKM-Manning 27
Mabel Langel had 11 points for IKM-Manning in the loss.
Murray 52 Bedford 31
Cadence Perkins had eight points, Kendra Sleep pitched in six points and seven rebounds and Lexi Perkins finished with four points and 13 rebounds for Bedford.
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Woodward-Granger 30
Sophia Shannon had a big night with 24 points and five rebounds to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Hadley Pearson pitched in 11 points, and Brynnly German added six points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Campbell German tallied nine points and eight steals.
West Monona 80 West Harrison 29
Maclayn Houston had a big night for West Harrison with 22 of the team’s 29 points.
West Central Valley 41 Glidden-Ralston 40
Tiela Janssen poured in 23 points and had five steals to lead Glidden-Ralston in the tight loss. Paige Klocke chipped in 10 rebounds and six points.
Unity Christian 56 LeMars 55
No stats reported.
Pleasantville 35 Twin Cedars 22
No stats reported.
PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL
7th Place: Union Star 45 Stewartsville-Osborn 42
ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Semifinal: Platte Valley 55 King City 44
Maggie Collins had a big night with 24 points while Brylie Angle added 12 for Platte Valley in the victory.
Other Albany Invitational
Semifinal: South Harrison 66 Princeton 45
AREA NEBRASKA
Malcolm 60 Plattsmouth 35
Ashleigh Widick had 11 points and Averi Winters finished with eight for Plattsmouth in the loss.
Conestoga 30 Louisville 27
Jameson Yost had nine points and Sophia Ackerman posted seven to lead Conestoga in the low-scoring win.
Ella Aaberg scored 11 points for Louisville.
Freeman 44 Palmyra 29
Rylie Walter led Palmyra with 13 points in the low-scoring defeat.
Auburn 38 Weeping Water 35
Sydney Binder and Zoe Baltensperger had 13 points each for Auburn in the tight win.
Kali Miller posted a game-high 17 points for Weeping Water.
LOURDES CENTRAL CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT
Lincoln Christian 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 45
Aspen Meyer hit double figures for Lourdes Central Catholic in the defeat, scoring 19 points.
Yutan 39 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Tatum Backemeyer led Elmwood-Murdock with 17 points.