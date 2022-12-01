St. Albert Saintes

(KMAland) -- St. Albert knocked off state-ranked Lo-Ma, Missouri Valley won a WIC meeting with Audubon, Platte Valley advanced to the Albany final, Auburn and Conestoga won low-scoring games and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

Missouri Valley 43 Audubon 37 

Emma Gute had 15 points and Grace Hermann and Ella Myler pitched in 12 apiece for Missouri Valley in the WIC win.

Audubon’s Audrey Jensen put in 12 points while Rylee Brittain had 11.

NON-CONFERENCE 

St. Albert 64 Logan-Magnolia 45 

Ella Klusman hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead St. Albert. Missy Evezic added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Macanna Guritz posted 16 points and eight rebounds, and Mya Moss had 10 points for Logan-Magnolia.  Greylan Hornbeck tallied six rebounds, five assists and three points. 

Grand View Christian 49 Kuemper Catholic 44 

Kaylie Simons and Aubrey Heuton had 14 points each to lead Kuemper Catholic in the loss. Cate Mayhall added eight points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Knights.

Storm Lake 70 Denison-Schleswig 37 

Kiana Schulz had 13 points for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat. 

Johnson-Brock 57 Sidney 49

Taryn Ottemann had 19 points, Natalie Knippelmeyer added 13 and Brooklyn Behrends had 11 for Johnson-Brock in the victory. 

Avery Dowling and Ava Osborn had 16 points each for Sidney in the loss.

Panorama 58 IKM-Manning 27 

Mabel Langel had 11 points for IKM-Manning in the loss.

Murray 52 Bedford 31

Cadence Perkins had eight points, Kendra Sleep pitched in six points and seven rebounds and Lexi Perkins finished with four points and 13 rebounds for Bedford. 

Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Woodward-Granger 30 

Sophia Shannon had a big night with 24 points and five rebounds to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Hadley Pearson pitched in 11 points, and Brynnly German added six points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Campbell German tallied nine points and eight steals. 

West Monona 80 West Harrison 29 

Maclayn Houston had a big night for West Harrison with 22 of the team’s 29 points.

West Central Valley 41 Glidden-Ralston 40 

Tiela Janssen poured in 23 points and had five steals to lead Glidden-Ralston in the tight loss. Paige Klocke chipped in 10 rebounds and six points.

Unity Christian 56 LeMars 55 

No stats reported.

Pleasantville 35 Twin Cedars 22 

No stats reported.

PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL 

7th Place: Union Star 45 Stewartsville-Osborn 42

ALBANY INVITATIONAL 

Semifinal: Platte Valley 55 King City 44  

Maggie Collins had a big night with 24 points while Brylie Angle added 12 for Platte Valley in the victory. 

Other Albany Invitational 

Semifinal: South Harrison 66 Princeton 45

AREA NEBRASKA 

Malcolm 60 Plattsmouth 35 

Ashleigh Widick had 11 points and Averi Winters finished with eight for Plattsmouth in the loss.

Conestoga 30 Louisville 27 

Jameson Yost had nine points and Sophia Ackerman posted seven to lead Conestoga in the low-scoring win.

Ella Aaberg scored 11 points for Louisville. 

Freeman 44 Palmyra 29 

Rylie Walter led Palmyra with 13 points in the low-scoring defeat. 

Auburn 38 Weeping Water 35 

Sydney Binder and Zoe Baltensperger had 13 points each for Auburn in the tight win. 

Kali Miller posted a game-high 17 points for Weeping Water. 

LOURDES CENTRAL CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT 

Lincoln Christian 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 45 

Aspen Meyer hit double figures for Lourdes Central Catholic in the defeat, scoring 19 points.

Yutan 39 Elmwood-Murdock 31 

Tatum Backemeyer led Elmwood-Murdock with 17 points.

