Fremont-Mills Knights
(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Riverside and more were winners on Thursday in KMAland girls basketball action.

NC: Fremont-Mills 45 East Atchison 42 

Teagan Ewalt scored 17 points and Kenna Howard finished with 10 for Fremont-Mills in the win.

POI: Lenox 47 Central Decatur 33

TJ Stoaks scored 12 points and had nine rebounds for Lenox in the win. Cadence Douglas finished with seven points and 18 rebounds.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 47 Central Decatur 33

Mount Ayr 44 Southeast Warren 32

Missouri River Conference  

Sioux City East 62 Sioux City West 43

Non-Conference

Essex 51 West Nodaway 42

Fremont-Mills 45 East Atchison 42

Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 16

North Nodaway 47 Bedford 39

Earlham 59 East Union 36

LeMars 44 Western Christian 29

Bishop Heelan Catholic 44 South Sioux City 35

Area Missouri/Nebraska  

St. Joseph Christian 36 Rock Port 31

Worth County 51 Mound City 40

Stanberry 53 Northeast Nodaway 10

Louisville 61 Nebraska City 59 — OT

Syracuse 60 Johnson County Central 15

