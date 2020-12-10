(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Riverside and more were winners on Thursday in KMAland girls basketball action.
NC: Fremont-Mills 45 East Atchison 42
Teagan Ewalt scored 17 points and Kenna Howard finished with 10 for Fremont-Mills in the win.
POI: Lenox 47 Central Decatur 33
TJ Stoaks scored 12 points and had nine rebounds for Lenox in the win. Cadence Douglas finished with seven points and 18 rebounds.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 44 Southeast Warren 32
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 62 Sioux City West 43
Non-Conference
Essex 51 West Nodaway 42
Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 16
North Nodaway 47 Bedford 39
Earlham 59 East Union 36
LeMars 44 Western Christian 29
Bishop Heelan Catholic 44 South Sioux City 35
Area Missouri/Nebraska
St. Joseph Christian 36 Rock Port 31
Worth County 51 Mound City 40
Stanberry 53 Northeast Nodaway 10
Louisville 61 Nebraska City 59 — OT
Syracuse 60 Johnson County Central 15