(KMAland) -- Quinn Grubbs had a huge night, SW Valley won at WFA, Mount Ayr kept rolling, Elmwood-Murdock & JCC added wins and more from the Saturday in KMAland girls hoops.
Check out the full rundown from Saturday below.
NON-CONFERENCE
Blair 50 Lewis Central 36
No stats reported.
Southwest Valley 44 Griswold 28
Maggie Haer led Southwest Valley with 12 points, seven steals and seven rebounds. Ryanne Mullen pitched in nine points, and Becca Wetzel added eight for the Timberwolves.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85 IKM-Manning 38
Quinn Grubbs had a huge night with 33 points while Shay Burmeister added 19, Jaelynn Petersen finished with 14 and Hannah Nelson pitched in 10 for Exira/EHK.
Morgan Hanson and Mabel Langel had nine points each for IKM-Manning.
Mount Ayr 66 Seymour 15
Tegan Streit had 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Jaxy Knight hit for 14 points and six steals to lead Mount Ayr. Tabatha Henle pitched in 13 points in the win.
Sioux City East 75 South Sioux City 39
No stats reported.
Melcher-Dallas 56 Meskwaki Settlement 20
Addison Wadle poured in 22 points while Gabby Overgaard added 19 for Melcher-Dallas. Kianna Jackson pitched in 10 points.
Albia 54 Twin Cedars 35
Rylee Dunkin had 11 points for Twin Cedars.
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 36 Platte Valley 34
Anastyn Pettlon had three 3-pointers and 17 points for Maryville in the tight win. Ryesen Stiens corner jumper with 30 seconds left was the difference for the Spoofhounds.
Brylie Angle led Platte Valley with 13 points.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth def. Schuyler
No score or stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 49 David City 31
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 38 Pawnee City 31
Bailee Sterup had 11 points and Ashley Beethe and Nathaly Martinez posted eight each for Johnson County Central in the win.
Falls City 36 Freeman 31
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 52 Louisville 21
No stats reported.
Syracuse 49 Raymond Central 38
Kadyn Sisco had 16 points and Kaylee Bures pitched in 10 for Syracuse in the win.
Conestoga 36 Logan View 30
No stats reported.