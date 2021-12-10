(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland girls basketball on Friday.
H-10: Glenwood 71 Clarinda 28 (KMA Special Coverage)
H-10: Harlan 72 Denison-Schleswig 34
Raegen Wicks put in 21 points, including 13 in the first quarter, and Claire Schmitz finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds for Harlan in the win.
H-10: Lewis Central 36 St. Albert 26 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
CORNER: Stanton 47 East Mills 34 (On KMA 960)
Stanton’s Abby Burke had 15 points and Marleigh Johnson finished with 14.
WIC: Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 28
Elyssa Amdor finished with 11 points and Elly Henderson had nine for Riverside.
Sophie Caniglia had 14 points for Missouri Valley in the defeat.
POI: Nodaway Valley 72 Wayne 41
Maddax DeVault finished with 23 points and Lindsey Davis had 21 for Nodaway Valley. Annika Nelson chipped in 10 points of her own.
Toxey Freeman led Wayne with 14 points while Devyn Davis had 10.
POI: Mount Ayr 43 Southeast Warren 36
Jill Kniep had 10 points for Mount Ayr in a balanced attack.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 CAM 48
Macy Emgarten led the way for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with 20 points on the night. Quinn Grubbs added 13, and Mollie Rasmussen finished with 12 for the Spartans.
Evan Steffensen paced CAM with 16 points while Reese Snyder had 10.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 55 Thomas Jefferson 19
Emily Pomernackas had 15 points while Jeena Carle pitched in 11 for Abraham Lincoln.
BGC: Lamoni 66 Ankeny Christian Academy 22
Abby Martin led Lamoni with 28 points and 11 steals, and Reese Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Martin also had nine points and seven boards for the Demons in the win.
BGC: Murray 41 Orient-Macksburg 28
Jayda Chew had 16 points and five assists, and Hannah Paschke added nine points and seven rebounds for Murray.
BGC: Seymour 44 Moulton-Udell 38
Adriana Howard had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Moulton-Udell in the loss. Abbie Probasco chipped in 11 points.
MO: East Atchison 62 North Andrew 58
Natalie Hedlund led East Atchison with 18 points while Claire Martin added 15 and Tommi Martin posted 13.
Madison Lillard led North Andrew with 15 points. Cassidy Brittain pitched in 12.
MO: Mound City 39 Worth County 30
Sydney Meadows led the way for Mound City with 15 points while Elizabeth Laukemper put in 13 points with 12 rebounds.
Taylor Sanders had 10 points, and Ali Brown posted eight points with five rebounds to lead Worth County.
NE: Elmwood-Murdock 45 Auburn 32
Elmwood-Murdock’s Lexi Bacon scored 16 points in the victory.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 71 Clarinda 28
Harlan 72 Denison-Schleswig 34
Lewis Central 36 St. Albert 26
Creston 53 Atlantic 48
Corner Conference
Stanton 47 East Mills 34
Sidney 61 Griswold 14
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 28
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union 50 Bedford 45
Nodaway Valley 72 Wayne 41
Mount Ayr 43 Southeast Warren 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 CAM 48
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 55 Thomas Jefferson 19
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 66 Ankeny Christian Academy 22
Diagonal 57 Moravia 33
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Seymour 44 Moulton-Udell 38
Murray 41 Orient-Macksburg 28
Area Missouri
East Atchison 62 North Andrew 58
St. Joseph Christian 57 Rock Port 26
Mound City 39 Worth County 30
Nodaway Valley 63 Albany 22
North Nodaway at East Harrison
King City 28 Northeast Nodaway 21
Platte Valley 44 Maryville 28
South Holt 54 Maysville 37
Bishop LeBlond 58 Stanberry 48
Area Nebraska
Arlington 39 Nebraska City 20
Blair 64 Plattsmouth 15
Mead 41 Palmyra 28
Elmwood-Murdock 45 Auburn 32
Johnson-Brock 45 Falls City 42
Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water
Friend at Falls City Sacred Heart
Diller-Odell 44 Sterling 41
Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic