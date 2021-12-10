(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland girls basketball on Friday.

H-10: Glenwood 71 Clarinda 28 (KMA Special Coverage)

H-10: Harlan 72 Denison-Schleswig 34 

Raegen Wicks put in 21 points, including 13 in the first quarter, and Claire Schmitz finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds for Harlan in the win.

H-10: Lewis Central 36 St. Albert 26 (On KMA-FM 99.1) 

CORNER: Stanton 47 East Mills 34 (On KMA 960)

Stanton’s Abby Burke had 15 points and Marleigh Johnson finished with 14. 

WIC: Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 28  

Elyssa Amdor finished with 11 points and Elly Henderson had nine for Riverside.

Sophie Caniglia, Missouri Valley

Sophie Caniglia had 14 points for Missouri Valley in the defeat.

POI: Nodaway Valley 72 Wayne 41 

Maddax DeVault finished with 23 points and Lindsey Davis had 21 for Nodaway Valley. Annika Nelson chipped in 10 points of her own.

Toxey Freeman led Wayne with 14 points while Devyn Davis had 10.

POI: Mount Ayr 43 Southeast Warren 36 

Jill Kniep had 10 points for Mount Ayr in a balanced attack. 

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 CAM 48 

Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK

Macy Emgarten led the way for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with 20 points on the night. Quinn Grubbs added 13, and Mollie Rasmussen finished with 12 for the Spartans.

Evan Steffensen paced CAM with 16 points while Reese Snyder had 10.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 55 Thomas Jefferson 19 

Emily Pomernackas had 15 points while Jeena Carle pitched in 11 for Abraham Lincoln. 

BGC: Lamoni 66 Ankeny Christian Academy 22  

Abby Martin led Lamoni with 28 points and 11 steals, and Reese Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Martin also had nine points and seven boards for the Demons in the win.

BGC: Murray 41 Orient-Macksburg 28 

Jayda Chew had 16 points and five assists, and Hannah Paschke added nine points and seven rebounds for Murray.

BGC: Seymour 44 Moulton-Udell 38 

Adriana Howard had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Moulton-Udell in the loss. Abbie Probasco chipped in 11 points.

MO: East Atchison 62 North Andrew 58 

Claire Martin & Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison

Natalie Hedlund led East Atchison with 18 points while Claire Martin added 15 and Tommi Martin posted 13.

Madison Lillard led North Andrew with 15 points. Cassidy Brittain pitched in 12. 

MO: Mound City 39 Worth County 30 

Sydney Meadows, Mound City

Sydney Meadows led the way for Mound City with 15 points while Elizabeth Laukemper put in 13 points with 12 rebounds.

Taylor Sanders had 10 points, and Ali Brown posted eight points with five rebounds to lead Worth County.

NE: Elmwood-Murdock 45 Auburn 32 

Elmwood-Murdock’s Lexi Bacon scored 16 points in the victory. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 71 Clarinda 28

Harlan 72 Denison-Schleswig 34

Lewis Central 36 St. Albert 26

Creston 53 Atlantic 48

Corner Conference 

Stanton 47 East Mills 34

Sidney 61 Griswold 14

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 28

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union 50 Bedford 45

Nodaway Valley 72 Wayne 41

Mount Ayr 43 Southeast Warren 36

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 CAM 48

Missouri River Conference   

Abraham Lincoln 55 Thomas Jefferson 19 

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 66 Ankeny Christian Academy 22

Diagonal 57 Moravia 33

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail

Seymour 44 Moulton-Udell 38

Murray 41 Orient-Macksburg 28

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 62 North Andrew 58

St. Joseph Christian 57 Rock Port 26

Mound City 39 Worth County 30

Nodaway Valley 63 Albany 22

North Nodaway at East Harrison 

King City 28 Northeast Nodaway 21

Platte Valley 44 Maryville 28

South Holt 54 Maysville 37

Bishop LeBlond 58 Stanberry 48

Area Nebraska 

Arlington 39 Nebraska City 20

Blair 64 Plattsmouth 15

Mead 41 Palmyra 28

Elmwood-Murdock 45 Auburn 32 

Johnson-Brock 45 Falls City 42

Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water 

Friend at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Diller-Odell 44 Sterling 41

Humboldt-TRS at Lourdes Central Catholic

