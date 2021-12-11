(KMAland) -- Treynor won twice, West Harrison got their first win, Syracuse won at the horn and more from the Saturday in KMAland girls basketball.
NC: Audubon 64 Central Decatur 51
Jaci Christensen had a strong game for Audubon with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Southwest Valley 21
Carolyn Amfahr and Sophia Shannon had 14 points each, and Campbell German pitched in 10 points for Martensdale-St. Marys.
Maggie Haer topped Southwest Valley with eight points.
RVC: West Harrison 44 Paton-Churdan 38
Maclayn Houston had a big game for West Harrison with 27 points.
MO: Park Hill 57 Maryville 33
Rylee Vierthaler had 19 points to lead Maryville in the victory.
NE: Syracuse 35 Raymond Central 34
Delainey Cast scored at the buzzer to lift Syracuse to the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 39 Logan-Magnolia 23
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Southwest Valley 21
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 44 Paton-Churdan 38
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 30 Moravia 25
Non-Conference
Treynor 61 Red Oak 25
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 IKM-Manning 42
Audubon 64 Central Decatur 51
Davis County 47 Wayne 37
Sioux City East 47 South Sioux City 31
Twin Cedars 39 Albia 36
Area Missouri
Park Hill 57 Maryville 33
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 51 Schuyler 21
Logan View 35 Conestoga 14
Syracuse 35 Raymond Central 34
Ashland-Greenwood 46 Louisville 33
Johnson County Central 41 Pawnee City 17
Freeman 42 Falls City 20