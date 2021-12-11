KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Treynor won twice, West Harrison got their first win, Syracuse won at the horn and more from the Saturday in KMAland girls basketball. 

NC: Audubon 64 Central Decatur 51 

Jaci Christensen had a strong game for Audubon with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Southwest Valley 21 

Carolyn Amfahr and Sophia Shannon had 14 points each, and Campbell German pitched in 10 points for Martensdale-St. Marys.

Maggie Haer topped Southwest Valley with eight points.

RVC: West Harrison 44 Paton-Churdan 38 

Maclayn Houston had a big game for West Harrison with 27 points.

MO: Park Hill 57 Maryville 33

Rylee Vierthaler had 19 points to lead Maryville in the victory. 

NE: Syracuse 35 Raymond Central 34 

Delainey Cast scored at the buzzer to lift Syracuse to the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 39 Logan-Magnolia 23

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Southwest Valley 21

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 44 Paton-Churdan 38

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 30 Moravia 25

Non-Conference 

Treynor 61 Red Oak 25

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 IKM-Manning 42

Audubon 64 Central Decatur 51

Davis County 47 Wayne 37

Sioux City East 47 South Sioux City 31

Twin Cedars 39 Albia 36

Area Missouri 

Park Hill 57 Maryville 33

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 51 Schuyler 21

Logan View 35 Conestoga 14

Syracuse 35 Raymond Central 34

Ashland-Greenwood 46 Louisville 33

Johnson County Central 41 Pawnee City 17

Freeman 42 Falls City 20

