(KMAland) -- Shenandoah beat Clarinda, Glenwood took down AL and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.
H-10: Shenandoah 52 Clarinda 46
Ava Wolf led Shenandoah with 14 points while Reese Spiegel put in 10 and Brooklen Black and Sidda Rodewald had nine apiece.
NC: Glenwood 61 Abraham Lincoln 49
Jenna Hopp had 21 points and seven rebounds for Glenwood while Madison Camden added 17 points and Coryl Matheny pitched in 11.
NC: Sioux City East 69 South Sioux City 65
Kayla Benson hit eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Sioux City East. Taylor Drent added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Alex Flattery pitched in 10 points.
NC: Albia 47 Twin Cedars 31
Brooke Roby had 10 points for Twin Cedars.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 52 Clarinda 46
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 42 Moulton-Udell 26
Non-Conference
Glenwood 61 Abraham Lincoln 49
Central Decatur 57 South Harrison 37
Wayne 55 Davis County 48
Sioux City East 69 South Sioux City 65
Albia 47 Twin Cedars 31
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 44 Louisville 39
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57 Conestoga 26
Syracuse 59 Arlington 13
Falls City 35 Freeman 31
Pawnee City 57 Johnson County Central 32
Elkhorn North 62 Weeping Water 40