(KMAland) -- Shenandoah beat Clarinda, Glenwood took down AL and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.

H-10: Shenandoah 52 Clarinda 46 

Ava Wolf led Shenandoah with 14 points while Reese Spiegel put in 10 and Brooklen Black and Sidda Rodewald had nine apiece.

NC: Glenwood 61 Abraham Lincoln 49 

Jenna Hopp had 21 points and seven rebounds for Glenwood while Madison Camden added 17 points and Coryl Matheny pitched in 11. 

NC: Sioux City East 69 South Sioux City 65 

Kayla Benson hit eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Sioux City East. Taylor Drent added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Alex Flattery pitched in 10 points.

NC: Albia 47 Twin Cedars 31 

Brooke Roby had 10 points for Twin Cedars.

