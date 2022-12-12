(KMAland) -- St. Albert overcame a 12-point deficit to win a state-rated battle while Sioux City East, Treynor and Wayne rolled to victories in Monday’s KMAland girls basketball action.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42
Lynnae Green and Chloe Denton had stellar outings for Shenandoah in the win.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 60 Sioux City North 24
Trishelle Miller and Alex Flattery had 16 points each for Sioux City East while Haevyn Ranschau scored 12 points and Elliana Harris totaled eight.
Gabby Eberly and Destynee Niles had five apiece to lead Sioux City North.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 53 Orient-Macksburg 52
No Stats Reported
NON-CONFERENCE
Treynor 60 Red Oak 17
Clara Teigland highlighted Treynor’s night with 16 points while Alexa Schwartz contributed 13. Karlie Miller and Claire Schrage added nine and seven points, respectively.
Lainey DeVries led Red Oak with nine points.
St. Albert 47 Underwood 40
Lena Rosloniec came in clutch for St. Albert with 10 of her 13 points coming in the fourth quarter as the Saintes erased a 12-point deficit in the state-rated showdown. Missy Evezic and Landry Miller scored eight and seven, respectively.
Kinsley Ferguson paced Underwood with 14 points while Alizabeth Jacobsen totaled seven.
ACGC 45 AHSTW 40
No Stats Reported
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Grand View Christian 43
Brynnly German 18 points and five rebounds for the Blue Devils while Carolyn Amfahr added 13 points. Ellie Baker got in on the action with nine points and five rebounds.
Wayne 65 Moulton-Udell 14
Devyn Davis and Clara O’Brien had 16 points apiece for Wayne while Izzie Moore added 12.
Rachel Ogden led Moulton-Udell with six points.
West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan (MISSING)
No Stats Reported