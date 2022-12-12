KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- St. Albert overcame a 12-point deficit to win a state-rated battle while Sioux City East, Treynor and Wayne rolled to victories in Monday’s KMAland girls basketball action.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42

Lynnae Green and Chloe Denton had stellar outings for Shenandoah in the win.

Derek Martin has the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

Sioux City East 60 Sioux City North 24

Trishelle Miller and Alex Flattery had 16 points each for Sioux City East while Haevyn Ranschau scored 12 points and Elliana Harris totaled eight.

Gabby Eberly and Destynee Niles had five apiece to lead Sioux City North.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE

Lamoni 53 Orient-Macksburg 52

No Stats Reported

NON-CONFERENCE

Treynor 60 Red Oak 17

Clara Teigland highlighted Treynor’s night with 16 points while Alexa Schwartz contributed 13. Karlie Miller and Claire Schrage added nine and seven points, respectively.

Lainey DeVries led Red Oak with nine points.

St. Albert 47 Underwood 40

Lena Rosloniec came in clutch for St. Albert with 10 of her 13 points coming in the fourth quarter as the Saintes erased a 12-point deficit in the state-rated showdown. Missy Evezic and Landry Miller scored eight and seven, respectively.

Kinsley Ferguson paced Underwood with 14 points while Alizabeth Jacobsen totaled seven.

ACGC 45 AHSTW 40

No Stats Reported

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Grand View Christian 43

Brynnly German 18 points and five rebounds for the Blue Devils while Carolyn Amfahr added 13 points. Ellie Baker got in on the action with nine points and five rebounds. 

Wayne 65 Moulton-Udell 14

Devyn Davis and Clara O’Brien had 16 points apiece for Wayne while Izzie Moore added 12.

Rachel Ogden led Moulton-Udell with six points.

West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan (MISSING)

No Stats Reported

 

