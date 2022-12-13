(KMAland) -- Harlan, Atlantic & Creston won tight games against conference foes, F-M knocked off Sidney, AHSTW’s Ellie Peterson broke a school record, Paige Klocke led G-R with 30 in a win & much more from KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below, sorted by conference and state.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 51 Shenandoah 48
Doryn Paup and Jacy Kralik had 16 points each for Creston in the victory.
Shenandoah’s Macey Finlay had 15 points, and Lynnae Green pitched in 11.
Harlan 60 Glenwood 56
Aubrey Schwieso had 20 points to lead Harlan in the tight win. Erica Rust added 14 and Ava Monson finished with 11 for the Cyclones.
Jenna Hopp led Glenwood with a game-high 27 points. Kate Hughes also scored in double figures for Glenwood with 14.
Atlantic 49 Kuemper Catholic 42
Jada Jensen led the way for Atlantic with 18 points while Aubrey Guyer had 12. Paytn Harter also had a nine-point game for the Trojans.
Kuemper’s Cate Mayhall had nine points and six steals, and Frannie Glynn pitched in nine points and six rebounds.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 70 Essex 19
Abby Burke had 19 points while Marleigh Johnson added 15 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and six steals for Stanton in the win. Jenna Stephens pitched in 12 points, five assists and four steals, and Leah Sandin totaled nine points for the Viqueens.
Griswold 53 Hamburg 37
Addison Adams and McKenna Wiechman had 15 points each to lead Griswold. Josie Millikan added four points and 13 rebounds, and Reese Laverty put in eight points for the Tigers.
Fremont-Mills 55 Sidney 40
Ryleigh Ewalt hit four 3s and scored 13 points, and Izzy Weldon added 11 for Fremont-Mills in the victory. Ella Thornton posted 10 points of her own.
Avery Dowling, Emily Hutt and Kaden Payne all had nine points for Sidney in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 55 Missouri Valley 29
Delaney Goshorn had a game-high 20 points for AHSTW 9in the win. Ellie Peterson pitched in 13 points, and Ella Langel had 11 for the Vikings. Peterson also became the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots.
Grace Herman led Missouri Valley with nine points.
Underwood 52 Logan-Magnolia 35
Alizabeth Jacobsen led a balanced Underwood offensive effort with 11 points on the night. Leah Hall and Delaney Ambrose had eight apiece for the Eagles.
Mya Moss scored 10 points, and Ava Goldsmith and Macanna Guritz had nine points each for Logan-Magnolia.
Riverside 52 Audubon 35
Elly Henderson scored 15 points and added eight steals, seven rebounds and four assists in the win for Riverside. Lydia Erickson pitched in 14 points in the victory. Sophia Taylor added nine.
Treynor 60 Tri-Center 21
Clara Teigland had 19 points, and Alexa Schwartz finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Treynor in the victory.
Tri-Center’s Meya Wingert had eight points.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 57 Southwest Valley 52
Cadence Douglas and Marcy Bailey had 14 points each, and Zoey Reed added 12 for Lenox in the tight win. Douglas completed a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Southwest Valley’s Ryanne Mullen led the way with 13 points. Ada Lund added 12, and Mackenzie Fast put in 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Nodaway Valley 97 Bedford 18
Lindsey Davis scored a school-record 43 points for Nodaway Valley in the win. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Wayne 66 East Union 31
Izzie Moore scored 18 points to lead Wayne in the win. Clara O’Brien added 16 and Devyn Davis pitched in 14 for the Falcons.
Noelle McKnight led East Union with 18 points.
Central Decatur 77 Southeast Warren 29
No stats reported.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Breelay Clayburg had 13 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Malia Clayburg posted 11 points and six rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss.
Glidden-Ralston 67 Paton-Churdan 45
Paige Klocke dropped in 30 points for Glidden-Ralston. Tiela Janssen added 15, and Vanessa Koehler posted 12.
Emma Stream had a 21-point night for Paton-Churdan. Becca Anderson added 14 for the Rockets.
CAM 95 West Harrison 47
Meredith Rich scored 24 points, Reese Snyder added 22 and Eva Steffensen pitched in 16 for CAM in the victory. Kiera Nichols finished with 13 of her own.
Maclayn Houston had 32 points for West Harrison.
Woodbine 71 Ar-We-Va 26
Charlie Pryor had 24 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists to lead the Woodbine offensive attack. Amanda Newton pitched in 16 points and eight boards, and Nichole Hoefer added nine points for the Tigers.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
Emily Pomernackas had 10 points for Abraham Lincoln in the low-scoring win. Megan Elam added nine, and Aubrey Sandbothe put in eight.
Alexa Trover led the way for Sergeant Bluff-Luton with 10 points and eight rebounds.
LeMars 71 Thomas Jefferson 22
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Sioux City West 36
Brooklyn Stanley had 18 points and Jada Newberg added 15 for Bishop Heelan Catholic. Lauryn Peck pitched in 13 for the Crusaders.
Addie Fletcher (11 points) and Hannah Burge (10 points) both scored in double figures for Sioux City West.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 46 Moravia 40
No stats reported.
Seymour at Mormon Trail
No score reported.
Ankeny Christian 50 Murray 31
Chloe Roe poured in 25 points and Macy Nehring had 12 for Ankeny Christian Academy in the win.
Jayda Chew topped Murray with seven points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 57 Norwalk 38
Lucy Scott had a big night with 22 points behind five 3-pointers to lead Lewis Central in the victory.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 44 East Atchison 28
No stats reported.
South Holt 48 Rock Port 46
No stats reported.
North Platte 63 Mound City 30
No stats reported.
Nodaway Valley 79 Union Star 25
Ava Graham had 22 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Savannah Marriott pitched in 16 points, and Sydney Marriott tallied 11. Paidyn Linville also put in nine points.
Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway
No score reported.
Albany 25 Stanberry 24
No stats reported.
North Andrew 50 Worth County 23
Cassidy Brittain had 12 points and Brylie Brincks posted 11 for North Andrew in the win.
Kynah Steele, Liz Brown and Ali Brown all had five points apiece for Worth County.
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City 33 Southern 28
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 23 Palmyra 22
Ashley Beethe had six points for Johnson County Central in the victory.
Palmyra’s Rylie Walter also had six points in the low-scoring defeat.
Diller-Odell 55 Johnson-Brock 47
Taryn Ottemann had 15 points and Natalie Knippelmeyer had 13 for Johnson-Brock in the game.
Lourdes Central Catholic 61 Pawnee City 17
Aspen Meyer had a big night for Lourdes Central Catholic with 24 points while Sofia Fulton put in 11 in the win.
Sterling 69 Meridian 38
Macy Richardson had a sterling night for the Jets with 22 points while Lauren Harms put in 17, Gracyn Dolbow had 11 and Katy Boldt posted 10.