(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Kuemper won in the Hawkeye Ten, Underwood and AHSTW were among the non-conference winners and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Shenandoah 54 Clarinda 38
Ava Wolf scored 15 points, Lynnae Green added 10 and Macey Finlay put in nine for Shenandoah in the win.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 56 Red Oak 28
Jaydin Lindsay led Red Oak with 12 points while Olivia Bozwell added nine.
NC: Underwood 44 St. Albert 29
Underwood's Aliyah Humphrey had 11 points while Kendra Kuck and Alizabeth Jacobsen had 10 apiece in the win.
St. Albert's Ella Klusman had a team-high eight points.
NC: Wayne 47 Moulton-Udell 34
Abbie Probasco led Moulton-Udell with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Adriana Howard added 11 points and 14 rebounds.
NC: West Central Valley 58 Paton-Churdan 30
Carmyn Paup had 14 points and seven rebounds for Paton-Churdan in the defeat.
MRC: Sioux City East 51 Sioux City North 16
Kayla Benson scored 11 points and added four rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Megan Callahan pitched in 10 points for Sioux City East.
BGC: Lamoni 60 Orient-Macksburg 24
Abby Martin scored 18 points with four assists and four steals, and Taylor Henson, Reese Potter and Cameron Martin all added eight points apiece for Lamoni.
MO: Nodaway Valley 45 Northeast Nodaway 27
Savannah Marriott had 15 points and Paige Hanson finished with 12 for Nodaway Valley in the victory.
Bailey Busby scored nine points for Northeast Nodaway.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 54 Clarinda 38
Kuemper Catholic 56 Red Oak 28
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 51 Sioux City North 16
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 60 Orient-Macksburg 24
Non-Conference
Underwood 44 St. Albert 29
AHSTW 58 Griswold 20
Wayne 47 Moulton-Udell 34
West Central Valley 58 Paton-Churdan 30
Area Missouri
Nodaway Valley 45 Northeast Nodaway 27