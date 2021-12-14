(KMAland) -- Creston handed state-ranked Shenandoah a loss, Aleah Hermansen broke the scoring record at Audubon, East Atchison won a tight battle and much more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Creston 49 Shenandoah 31
Brianna Fields had 16 points, Nevaeh Randall added 14 and Doryn Paup put in 12 for Creston in the win.
Shenandoah’s Macey Finlay had a team-high seven points.
H-10: Glenwood 66 Harlan 45 (On KMA 960)
Madison Camden led four Glenwood players in double figures with 18 points. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: OABCIG 35 Denison-Schleswig 34
Kira Langenfeld had 12 points for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.
CORNER: Stanton 65 Essex 33
Jenna Stephens had 28 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Marleigh Johnson finished with 16 points and 13 boards for Stanton in the win.
WIC: Audubon 42 Riverside 25
Aleah Hermansen broke the all-time scoring record at Audubon in the win.
WIC: AHSTW 51 Missouri Valley 24
Ellie Petersen had 18 points and Ella Langel and Delaney Goshorn chipped in 11 for AHSTW in the win.
Henley Arbaugh’s seven points led Missouri Valley.
POI: Nodaway Valley 85 Bedford 25
Maddax DeVault had 27 points and Lindsey Davis added 26 to lead the Wolverines in the dominant win.
Kelly Weed scored 12 points for Bedford in the defeat.
POI: Lenox 56 Southwest Valley 46 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
RVC: Woodbine 74 Ar-We-Va 21
Whitney Kuhlman led five Woodbine players in double figures with 20 points. Charlie Pryor added 13, Addison Erickson finished with 12 and Nicole Sherer and Nicole Hoefer pitched in 10 each.
RVC: CAM 61 West Harrison 16
Eva Steffensen had 14 points and Grace Hensley added 11 off the bench for CAM in the dominant win.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 77 Paton-Churdan 43
Paige Klocke had 32 points and Tiela Janssen added 23 to lead Glidden-Ralston in the win.
MO: East Atchison 43 South Holt 36
Natalie Hedlund had 16 points for East Atchison in the victory.
Mylee Prussman had 13 point to top South Holt.
MO: North Andrew 52 Worth County 18
Madison Ecker and Riley Walker had nine points apiece to lead a balanced effort from North Andrew.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 49 Shenandoah 31
Glenwood 66 Harlan 45
Kuemper Catholic 44 Atlantic 38
Corner Conference
Sidney 44 Fremont-Mills 43
Stanton 65 Essex 33
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 42 Riverside 25
Underwood 63 Logan-Magnolia 43
AHSTW 51 Missouri Valley 24
Treynor 51 Tri-Center 18
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 85 Bedford 25
Lenox 56 Southwest Valley 46
Wayne 48 East Union 46 — OT
Central Decatur 49 Southeast Warren 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
Woodbine 74 Ar-We-Va 21
CAM 61 West Harrison 16
Glidden-Ralston 77 Paton-Churdan 43
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70 Abraham Lincoln 30
LeMars 55 Thomas Jefferson 16
Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 Sioux City West 39
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Ankeny Christian Academy
Diagonal 46 Melcher-Dallas 20
Mormon Trail 46 Seymour 40
Twin Cedars 48 Moravia 22
Non-Conference
Norwalk 42 Lewis Central 28
OABCIG 35 Denison-Schleswig 34
East Mills 57 Heartland Christian 12
Area Missouri
East Atchison 43 South Holt 36
DeKalb 50 Rock Port 29
Platte Valley 58 Nodaway Valley 19
Stewartsville-Osborn 35 Mound City 32
Stanberry 55 Albany 32
North Andrew 52 Worth County 18
Area Nebraska
Syracuse 59 Nebraska City 19
Milford 45 Ashland-Greenwood 30
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Malcolm 35
Johnson County Central 42 Palmyra 27
Falls City 38 Southern 29
Johnson-Brock 45 Diller-Odell 35
Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Pawnee City 7
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lewiston 29
Sterling 39 Meridian 27