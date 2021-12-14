Aleah Hermansen, Audubon.jpg

Aleah Hermansen, Audubon

(KMAland) -- Creston handed state-ranked Shenandoah a loss, Aleah Hermansen broke the scoring record at Audubon, East Atchison won a tight battle and much more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

H-10: Creston 49 Shenandoah 31 

Brianna Fields had 16 points, Nevaeh Randall added 14 and Doryn Paup put in 12 for Creston in the win.

Shenandoah’s Macey Finlay had a team-high seven points.

H-10: Glenwood 66 Harlan 45 (On KMA 960) 

Madison Camden led four Glenwood players in double figures with 18 points. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: OABCIG 35 Denison-Schleswig 34 

Kira Langenfeld had 12 points for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.

CORNER: Stanton 65 Essex 33 

Jenna Stephens had 28 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Marleigh Johnson finished with 16 points and 13 boards for Stanton in the win.

WIC: Audubon 42 Riverside 25 

Aleah Hermansen broke the all-time scoring record at Audubon in the win.

WIC: AHSTW 51 Missouri Valley 24 

Ellie Petersen had 18 points and Ella Langel and Delaney Goshorn chipped in 11 for AHSTW in the win.

Henley Arbaugh’s seven points led Missouri Valley.

POI: Nodaway Valley 85 Bedford 25 

Maddax DeVault had 27 points and Lindsey Davis added 26 to lead the Wolverines in the dominant win. 

Kelly Weed scored 12 points for Bedford in the defeat. 

POI: Lenox 56 Southwest Valley 46 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page. 

RVC: Woodbine 74 Ar-We-Va 21

Whitney Kuhlman led five Woodbine players in double figures with 20 points. Charlie Pryor added 13, Addison Erickson finished with 12 and Nicole Sherer and Nicole Hoefer pitched in 10 each.

RVC: CAM 61 West Harrison 16 

Eva Steffensen had 14 points and Grace Hensley added 11 off the bench for CAM in the dominant win.

RVC: Glidden-Ralston 77 Paton-Churdan 43 

Paige Klocke had 32 points and Tiela Janssen added 23 to lead Glidden-Ralston in the win.

MO: East Atchison 43 South Holt 36 

Natalie Hedlund had 16 points for East Atchison in the victory. 

Mylee Prussman had 13 point to top South Holt.

MO: North Andrew 52 Worth County 18 

Madison Ecker and Riley Walker had nine points apiece to lead a balanced effort from North Andrew. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 49 Shenandoah 31

Glenwood 66 Harlan 45

Kuemper Catholic 44 Atlantic 38

Corner Conference 

Sidney 44 Fremont-Mills 43

Stanton 65 Essex 33

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 42 Riverside 25

Underwood 63 Logan-Magnolia 43

AHSTW 51 Missouri Valley 24

Treynor 51 Tri-Center 18

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 85 Bedford 25

Lenox 56 Southwest Valley 46

Wayne 48 East Union 46 — OT

Central Decatur 49 Southeast Warren 43

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

Woodbine 74 Ar-We-Va 21

CAM 61 West Harrison 16

Glidden-Ralston 77 Paton-Churdan 43

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70 Abraham Lincoln 30

LeMars 55 Thomas Jefferson 16

Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 Sioux City West 39

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Diagonal 46 Melcher-Dallas 20

Mormon Trail 46 Seymour 40

Twin Cedars 48 Moravia 22

Non-Conference 

Norwalk 42 Lewis Central 28

OABCIG 35 Denison-Schleswig 34

East Mills 57 Heartland Christian 12

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 43 South Holt 36

DeKalb 50 Rock Port 29

Platte Valley 58 Nodaway Valley 19

Stewartsville-Osborn 35 Mound City 32

Stanberry 55 Albany 32

North Andrew 52 Worth County 18

Area Nebraska 

Syracuse 59 Nebraska City 19

Milford 45 Ashland-Greenwood 30

Elmwood-Murdock 53 Malcolm 35

Johnson County Central 42 Palmyra 27

Falls City 38 Southern 29

Johnson-Brock 45 Diller-Odell 35

Lourdes Central Catholic 64 Pawnee City 7

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Lewiston 29

Sterling 39 Meridian 27

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.