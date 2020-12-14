(KMAland) -- Underwood, AHSTW, Wayne and Exira/EHK were among the KMAland girls basketball winners on Monday evening.
NC: Underwood 77 St. Albert 49
Kendra Kuck led five players in double figures for Underwood with 25 points. Peyton Cook added 17, Macy VanFossan and Leah Hall pitched in 12 each and Aliyah Humphrey had 11.
Pearl Reisz topped St. Albert with 15 points, and Allie Petry finished with 11.
NC: AHSTW 69 Griswold 27
Claire Denning had 20 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Kailey Jones added 14 points and 11 boards for AHSTW. Claire Harris pitched in 11 points, six assists and four steals, and Delaney Goshorn added 10 points.
Brenna Rossell scored nine points for Griswold.
NC: CAM 65 Southwest Valley 45
Zoey Baylor had 18 points and nine steals, and Molly Venteicher added 13 for the Cougars in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Wayne 52 Moulton-Udell 30
Emily Jones poured in 20 points and added five rebounds for Wayne in the win.
MRC: Sioux City East 60 Sioux City North 27
Kayla Benson had 16 points and Taylor Drent scored 13 for Sioux City East, which had 10 different players score.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 56 Orient-Macksburg 30
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65 IKM-Manning 27
Paton-Churdan at West Central Valley
Area Missouri/Nebraska
West Nodaway at King City