(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley snagged a huge win, Riverside took their third straight W, Treynor won late at the MAC, Palmyra edged Weeping Water and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 56 Wayne 45
Tegan Streit led Mount Ayr with 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Breya Nickle pitched in 13 points with four boards and four assists. Linsie Barnes tallied eight points and nine rebounds for the Raiderettes.
Nodaway Valley 68 Martensdale-St. Marys 52
Lindsey Davis dropped in 25 points, and Jorja Holliday scored 18 for Nodaway Valley. Annika Nelson pitched in 10 points while Izzy Eisbach had eight and Bella Hogan seven.
Carolyn Amfahr hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Martensdale-St. Marys. Campbell German added 13 points, and Brynnly German finished with nine.
Southwest Valley 70 Southeast Warren 44
Maggie Haer had a big night for Southwest Valley with 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Ryanne Mullen and Maddie Bevington pitched in 11 points each for the Timberwolves.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 67 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42
Trishelle Miller had 25 points while Alex Flattery added 16 and Hudsyn Ranschau added 15 for Sioux City East in the win.
Payton Hardy led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Alexa Trover pitched in four points with 10 rebounds and four assists.
NON-CONFERENCE
Riverside 28 Red Oak 12
Elly Henderson scored 10 points and grabbed five steals for Riverside.
Sidney 61 Bedford 22
Kaden Payne led a balanced attack for Sidney with 14 points and seven rebounds. Ava Osborn pitched in nine points, and Avery Dowling and Aunika Hayes had eight apiece for the Cowgirls.
Lexi Perkins and Kendra Sleep topped Bedford with six points each.
Missouri Valley 49 Griswold 36
McKenna Wiechman had 19 points and four steals for Griswold in the loss. Emma Mundorf added eight points and eight rebounds.
Treynor 39 Duchesne Academy 38
Clara Teigland scored 16 points and Alexa Schwartz had 14 in the tight win for Treynor at the Mid-America Center. Teigland scored the game-winning bucket with just over two seconds remaining.
Moravia 44 East Union 32
No stats reported.
Omaha North 64 Thomas Jefferson 41
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
King City 24 North Andrew 19
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Auburn 51 Ralston 34
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 39 Syracuse 24
Tatum Backemeyer had 16 points for Elmwood-Murdock in the win.
Kadyn Sisco led Syracuse with 11 points.
Palmyra 27 Weeping Water 26
Alysa Myers led Palmyra with 10 points on the night.
Kalison Miller had nine points to lead Weeping Water.