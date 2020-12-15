(KMAland) -- Sidney gained sole control of the Corner Conference, while Emilie Thompson posted a career night in Logan-Magnolia's win over Missouri Valley while Creston, Lenox and East Atchison were also among the winners Tuesday night.
H10: Creston 56 Shenandoah 23
Kelsey Field muscled 14 points to lead Creston, who had four players finish in double digits. Sam Dunphy scored 13, Rylie Driskell 12 and Bri Fields 10.
H10: Atlantic 60 Kuemper Catholic 48
Haley Rasmussen had another stellar night, doing so this time to the tune of 22 points and a perfect 10/10 from the charity stripe. Maycie Waters buried three triples on her way to 13 points while also hauling in 10 rebounds. Tessa Grooms led the Trojans with a team-high 14 boards.
Corner: Sidney 56 Fremont-Mills 38
Three Cowgirls finished in double figures, led by Chay Ward with 13. Alexis Massey had 12, Makenna Laumann 10 and Avery Dowling nine.
WIC: Treynor 50 AHSTW 35
The complete rundown from this contest can be found at our Local Sports Page.
WIC: Underwood 49 Riverside 11
Aliyah Humphrey had 12 points and four steals. Kendra Kuck contributed 11 while Leah Hall and Macy Vanfossan each posted a team-high five rebounds.
WIC: Audubon 65 Tri-Center 36
Aleah Hermensen had 22 points and six steals. Jaci Christensen tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds. Katelyn Nielsen also notched 10 points for the Wheelers in a dominant victory.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 73 Missouri Valley 29
Emilie Thompson splashed 26 points and buried five three-pointers to lead Lo-Ma to a win over their Harrison County foe. Mya Moss added 10 for the Panthers while 11 total players scored in the rout.
POI: Nodaway Valley 64 Bedford 29
Maddax DeVault paced the Wolverines with 24 points. Lindsey Davis added 11 and Lexi Shike pitched in nine in the win. Bedford was paced by five points apiece from Kennedy Weed and Macie Sefrit.
POI: Lenox 45 Southwest Valley 38
TJ Stoaks was 8/14 shooting on her way to 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Cassidy Nelson had 10 for the Tigers. Marah Larsen led Southwest Valley in the defeat with 15 points. Maggie Haer and Makayla Houck scored eight and seven, respectively.
RVC: Woodbine 46 Boyer Valley 38
Nicole Sherere paced the Tigers with 13 points. Alyssa Scahfer added 10. Leah Cooper and Katelyn Nielsen led Boyer Valley with nine points.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Ar-We-Va 35
Brynn Bass had 14 to lead CRB in the win while Maggie Raller had a team-high 11 points for Ar-We-Va.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 58 Ankeny Christian 19
Jalie Baumfalk had 13 points. Teryn Shelds scored 11 and Kinzee Eggers notched 10 for Murray in the win.
275: East Atchison 34 South Holt 29
Natalie Hedlund led the way for the Wolves with 13 points. Mercedes Parshall had six while Ella Rolf and Morgan Parshall posted five apiece. South Holt was led by 10 points from Chloee Prussman. Rayleigh Guyer had eight.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 56 Shenandoah 23
Atlantic 60 Kuemper Catholic 48
Corner Conference
Sidney 56 Fremont-Mills 38
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 65 Tri-Center 36
Logan-Magnolia 73 Missouri Valley 29
Underwood 49 Riverside 11
Treynor 50 AHSTW 35
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 64 Bedford 29
Lenox 45 Southwest Valley 38
Central Decatur 55 Southeast Warren 54
Wayne 69 East Union 49
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 62 West Harrison 38
Woodbine 46 Boyer Valley 38
CAM 60 Glidden-Ralston 29
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Ar-We-Va 35
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 55 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
LeMars 46 Thomas Jefferson 19
Bishop Heelan 52 Sioux City West 28
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 58 Ankeny Christian 19
Moravia 30 Twin Cedars 28
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 46 Norwalk 44
East Mills 60 Heartland Christian 21
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 34 South Holt 29
DeKalb 54 Rock Port 29
Stewartsville-Osborn 52 Mound City 18
Platte Valley 68 West Nodaway 8
Northeast Nodaway 51 East Harrison 29
North Nodaway 43 Nodaway-Holt 30
Worth County 39 North Andrew 36
Syracuse 55 Nebraska City 26
Ashland-Greenwood 45 Milford 42
Weeping Water 46 Louisville 45
Malcom 32 Elmwood-Murdock 25
Southern 40 Falls City 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Lewiston 15
Diller-Odell 36 Johnson-Brock 29
Pawnee City at Lourdes Central Catholic