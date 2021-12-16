High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, East Mills and Treynor nabbed two-point wins, Martensdale-St. Marys knocked off Nodaway Valley and Lenox stayed unbeaten in KMAland girls basketball action from Thursday. 

NC: Clarinda 41 Bedford 39 

Taylor Cole and Amelia Hesse had 10 points each for Clarinda in the tight win.

NC: East Mills 52 East Atchison 50 

Emily Williams had 16 points while Aspen Crouse added 11 and Miah Urban put in 10 for East Mills.

Natalie Hedlund led East Atchison with 18 points. Keena Merriweather had 16.

NC: Treynor 40 Duchesne Academy 38 

Brooklyn Sedlak hit the game-winning shot for Treynor.

NC: Audubon 58 Boyer Valley 37 

Aleah Hermansen led Audubon with 22 points while Jaci Christensen pitched in 13 and Audrey Jensen had 10.

Leah Cooper had 11 points for Boyer Valley.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Nodaway Valley 51 

Martensdale-St. Marys won a key POI battle behind 13 points each from Brynnley German and Anna Parrott. Jackie Kleve added 12 and Sophia Shannon pitched in 11.

Maddax DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 20 points while Lindsey Davis had 11 and Bella Hogan put in 10.

POI: Southeast Warren 65 Southwest Valley 36 

Josie Hartman poured in 23 points for Southeast Warren in the win. Alivia Ruble added 10 points for the Warhawks.

Maggie Haer led Southwest valley with 15 points on the evening.

POI: Wayne 48 Mount Ayr 36 

Tegan Streit led Mount Ayr with 13 points in the defeat. 

NC: Lenox 55 Murray 29

Sadie Cox had 17 points, Cadence Douglas added 14 and Brooklyn Ecklin finished with nine for Lenox.

Jayda Chew led the way for Murray with nine points.

MO: North Andrew 49 King City 36 

Madison Lillard led North Andrew with 18 points in the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Nodaway Valley 51

Southeast Warren 65 Southwest Valley 36

Wayne 48 Mount Ayr 36

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 34 Seymour 30

Non-Conference 

Clarinda 41 Bedford 39

East Mills 52 East Atchison 50

Audubon 58 Boyer Valley 37

Treynor 40 Duchesne Academy 38

East Union 44 Moravia 13

Lenox 55 Murray 29

Westwood 63 Ar-We-Va 12

Area Missouri

Stanberry 58 Mid-Buchanan 33

North Andrew 49 King City 36

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 61 Nebraska City 13

Auburn 63 Ralston 16

Weeping Water 45 Palmyra 30

Johnson-Brock 54 Tri County 27

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.