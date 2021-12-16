(KMAland) -- Clarinda, East Mills and Treynor nabbed two-point wins, Martensdale-St. Marys knocked off Nodaway Valley and Lenox stayed unbeaten in KMAland girls basketball action from Thursday.
NC: Clarinda 41 Bedford 39
Taylor Cole and Amelia Hesse had 10 points each for Clarinda in the tight win.
NC: East Mills 52 East Atchison 50
Emily Williams had 16 points while Aspen Crouse added 11 and Miah Urban put in 10 for East Mills.
Natalie Hedlund led East Atchison with 18 points. Keena Merriweather had 16.
NC: Treynor 40 Duchesne Academy 38
Brooklyn Sedlak hit the game-winning shot for Treynor.
NC: Audubon 58 Boyer Valley 37
Aleah Hermansen led Audubon with 22 points while Jaci Christensen pitched in 13 and Audrey Jensen had 10.
Leah Cooper had 11 points for Boyer Valley.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Nodaway Valley 51
Martensdale-St. Marys won a key POI battle behind 13 points each from Brynnley German and Anna Parrott. Jackie Kleve added 12 and Sophia Shannon pitched in 11.
Maddax DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 20 points while Lindsey Davis had 11 and Bella Hogan put in 10.
POI: Southeast Warren 65 Southwest Valley 36
Josie Hartman poured in 23 points for Southeast Warren in the win. Alivia Ruble added 10 points for the Warhawks.
Maggie Haer led Southwest valley with 15 points on the evening.
POI: Wayne 48 Mount Ayr 36
Tegan Streit led Mount Ayr with 13 points in the defeat.
NC: Lenox 55 Murray 29
Sadie Cox had 17 points, Cadence Douglas added 14 and Brooklyn Ecklin finished with nine for Lenox.
Jayda Chew led the way for Murray with nine points.
MO: North Andrew 49 King City 36
Madison Lillard led North Andrew with 18 points in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 34 Seymour 30
Non-Conference
East Union 44 Moravia 13
Westwood 63 Ar-We-Va 12
Area Missouri
Stanberry 58 Mid-Buchanan 33
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 61 Nebraska City 13
Auburn 63 Ralston 16
Weeping Water 45 Palmyra 30
Johnson-Brock 54 Tri County 27