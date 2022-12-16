Clara Teigland & Nora Konz, Treynor.jpeg

Clara Teigland & Nora Konz, Treynor

(KMAland) -- Clara Teigland broke a school record, Jenna Hopp had another big night, AL nabbed another win, East Atchison & Rock Port won in Missouri and more from Friday in KMAland girls hoops.

Check out the full rundown from Friday below.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

St. Albert 48 Shenandoah 34 

Ella Klusman led St. Albert with 16 points and Lily Krohn put in 12 for St. Albert in the win.

Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green had 14 points in the defeat. 

Clarinda 40 Denison-Schleswig 37 

The win for Clarinda is their first over Denison-Schleswig since January 22nd, 2010. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Harlan 67 Red Oak 12 

Hannah Sonderman, Harlan.jpg

Hannah Sonderman, Harlan

Erica Rust had 17 points while Hannah Sonderman added 16 and Aubrey Schwieso pitched in 14 for Harlan in the win.

Glenwood 46 Creston 35 

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood.jpeg

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

Jenna Hopp had 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals to lead Glenwood in the win.

Lewis Central 49 Atlantic 34 

Lucy Scott led Lewis Central with 16 points in the win. 

Paytn Harter had 11 points for Atlantic. Find the complete recap from Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

CORNER CONFERENCE 

Stanton 41 Fremont-Mills 29 

Riley Burke had 12 points while Leah Sandin and Jenna Stephens posted 11 apiece. Marleigh Johnson pitched in eight assists and six rebounds, and Stephens had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

East Mills 64 Griswold 8 

Emily Williams put in 18 points and Aspen Crouse had 15 to lead East Mills in the win.

Griswold’s Ryleigh Harrison had a team-high four points.

Sidney 63 Essex 25 

Ava Osborn, Sidney.jpg

Ava Osborn, Sidney

Ava Osborn hit four 3s and scored 22 points for Sidney in the win. Avery Dowling added 16 points, and Kaden Payne had nine points and eight rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Brooke Burns led Essex with 13 points.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 37 

Macanna Guritz put in 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Ava Goldsmith hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 12 points with five boards and five assists. Marki Bertelsen had eight points, and Mya Moss posted seven points, seven rebounds and five assists. 

Delaney Goshorn had a big night for AHSTW with 24 points.

Underwood 55 Audubon 27 

Alizabeth Jacobsen led Underwood with 14 points while Kinsley Ferguson put in 11 for Underwood in the win.

Sienna Albertsen scored 13 to lead Audubon.

Treynor 90 IKM-Manning 32 

Clara Teigland poured in 37 points to break the single-game scoring record for Treynor. She also added nine steals, three blocks, three assists and three rebounds while Nora Konz had 21 points.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 12 points.

Tri-Center 40 Missouri Valley 32 

Taylor Kenkel had 11 points and Lexi Flaharty added nine for Tri-Center in the win.

Ella Myler and Grace Herman both scored eight points for Missouri Valley.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Ar-We-Va 25 

Malia Clayburg had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win. 

Maggie Ragaller posted 13 for Ar-We-Va.

CAM 63 Boyer Valley 42 

Eva Steffensen had 27 points for CAM in the victory. Kiera Nichols added five rebounds, 15 rebounds and six assists. 

Jess O’Day had 18 points for Boyer Valley. Sylvia Sullivan pitched in 12 for the Bulldogs.

Glidden-Ralston 68 West Harrison 48 

Tiela Janssen had a big night for Glidden-Ralston, finishing with 30 points. Paige Klocke added 20 and Vanessa Koehler had 11 for the Wildcats.

Maclayn Houston posted a game-high 36 points for West Harrison.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Abraham Lincoln 57 Sioux City West 47 

Addie Naughton led the way for Abraham Lincoln with 19 points on five made 3-pointers. Jeena Carle added 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas tallied 10 points for the Lynx.

Vera Grom and Kiah Davis had 12 points each while Kimber Buhman pitched in nine for Sioux City North.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Thomas Jefferson 28 

Abby Lee had 13 points and Maddie Demke added 10 for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the win.

Taryn Gant topped Thomas Jefferson with seven points.

LeMars 64 Sioux City North 32 

Metta Skov had 20 points while Sarah Brown put in 11 to lead LeMars in the win.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 10 

Jayda Chew and Jaden Lynn had nine points each, and Kyndra Dinham and Morgan Keller added eight apiece for Murray in the win.

Moulton-Udell’s Madison Barber scored six.

Mormon Trail 59 Orient-Macksburg 44 

No stats reported.

Moravia 37 Seymour 34 

No stats reported.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Kuemper Catholic 55 Kingsley-Pierson 45 

Catherine Mayhall had 16 points, Aubrey Heuton added 12 and Elsa Tiefenthaler put in 11 for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Frannie Glynn also had eight points and 13 rebounds. 

Meskwaki Settlement at Ankeny Christian 

No score reported.

AREA MISSOURI 

East Atchison 43 Mound City 28 

Lizzie Schlueter, East Atchison.jpg

Lizzie Schlueter, East Atchison

Lizzie Schlueter led the charge for East Atchison with 16 points while Natalie Hedlund put in 13.

Abby Gibson topped Mound City with 10 points.

Rock Port 67 Osborn-Stewartsville 40 

Chaney Vogler had 23 points while Avery Meyerkorth added 16 to lead Rock Port in the win. Ella Meyerkorth pitched in nine points, and Dylan Kemerling had eight.

Nodaway Valley 49 South Holt 23 

Ava Graham & Paige Hanson, Nodaway Valley.jpeg

Ava Graham & Paige Hanson, Nodaway Valley

Ava Graham led the way for Nodaway Valley with 27 points. Paige Hanson added 10 for the Thunder in the win. Sydney Marriott also scored nine points.

Zoey Prussman had 11 points for South Holt in the defeat. 

Platte Valley 68 Union Star 26

Brylie Angle scored 20 points, Maggie Collins put in 13 and Kali Redden added 10 for Platte Valley in the win.

DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway  

No score reported.

St. Joseph Christian 37 Worth County 34 

Hailey Adwell had 13 points and Ali Brown pitched in 10 for Worth County. 

AREA NEBRASKA 

Falls City 40 Plattsmouth 29 

Madi Jones, Falls City.jpg

Madi Jones, Falls City

Madi Jones led Falls City with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Ava Armbruster posted nine.

Jolie Dix had 15 points for Plattsmouth in the defeat.

Auburn 31 Freeman 26 

Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn.jpeg

Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn

Jamisyn Kirkpatrick hit three triples and scored 13 points for Auburn in the win.

Louisville 27 Johnson County Central 24 

McKenna McCaulley, Louisville.jpg

McKenna McCaulley, Louisville

McKenna McCauley hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high nine points for Louisville.

Sunnie Rother led Johnson County Central with six points.

Weeping Water 51 Nebraska Lutheran 37 

No stats reported.

Yutan 56 Conestoga 20 

No stats reported.

Johnson-Brock 68 Tri County 40 

Taryn Ottemann, Johnson-Brock.jpeg

Taryn Ottemann, Johnson-Brock

Taryn Ottemann scored 18 points for Johnson-Brock in the dominant win. Brooklyn Behrends and H Rasmussen added 14 apiece for the Eagles.

Archbishop Bergan 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 41 

No stats reported.

Sterling 69 Pawnee City 14 

Macy Richardson and Katy Boldt both scored 22 points for Sterling in the win. Ellie Lafferty added nine, and Lauren Harms pitched in eight.

Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Humboldt-TRS 33 

Jessica Wertenberger scored 15 points while Jentry Lechtenberg added 14 and DeLanie Witt had 10 for Falls City Sacred Heart.

