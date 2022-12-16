(KMAland) -- Clara Teigland broke a school record, Jenna Hopp had another big night, AL nabbed another win, East Atchison & Rock Port won in Missouri and more from Friday in KMAland girls hoops.
Check out the full rundown from Friday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 48 Shenandoah 34
Ella Klusman led St. Albert with 16 points and Lily Krohn put in 12 for St. Albert in the win.
Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green had 14 points in the defeat.
Clarinda 40 Denison-Schleswig 37
The win for Clarinda is their first over Denison-Schleswig since January 22nd, 2010. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Harlan 67 Red Oak 12
Erica Rust had 17 points while Hannah Sonderman added 16 and Aubrey Schwieso pitched in 14 for Harlan in the win.
Glenwood 46 Creston 35
Jenna Hopp had 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals to lead Glenwood in the win.
Lewis Central 49 Atlantic 34
Lucy Scott led Lewis Central with 16 points in the win.
Paytn Harter had 11 points for Atlantic. Find the complete recap from Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 41 Fremont-Mills 29
Riley Burke had 12 points while Leah Sandin and Jenna Stephens posted 11 apiece. Marleigh Johnson pitched in eight assists and six rebounds, and Stephens had seven rebounds and three blocks.
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
East Mills 64 Griswold 8
Emily Williams put in 18 points and Aspen Crouse had 15 to lead East Mills in the win.
Griswold’s Ryleigh Harrison had a team-high four points.
Sidney 63 Essex 25
Ava Osborn hit four 3s and scored 22 points for Sidney in the win. Avery Dowling added 16 points, and Kaden Payne had nine points and eight rebounds for the Cowgirls.
Brooke Burns led Essex with 13 points.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 37
Macanna Guritz put in 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Ava Goldsmith hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 12 points with five boards and five assists. Marki Bertelsen had eight points, and Mya Moss posted seven points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Delaney Goshorn had a big night for AHSTW with 24 points.
Underwood 55 Audubon 27
Alizabeth Jacobsen led Underwood with 14 points while Kinsley Ferguson put in 11 for Underwood in the win.
Sienna Albertsen scored 13 to lead Audubon.
Treynor 90 IKM-Manning 32
Clara Teigland poured in 37 points to break the single-game scoring record for Treynor. She also added nine steals, three blocks, three assists and three rebounds while Nora Konz had 21 points.
Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 12 points.
Tri-Center 40 Missouri Valley 32
Taylor Kenkel had 11 points and Lexi Flaharty added nine for Tri-Center in the win.
Ella Myler and Grace Herman both scored eight points for Missouri Valley.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Ar-We-Va 25
Malia Clayburg had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win.
Maggie Ragaller posted 13 for Ar-We-Va.
CAM 63 Boyer Valley 42
Eva Steffensen had 27 points for CAM in the victory. Kiera Nichols added five rebounds, 15 rebounds and six assists.
Jess O’Day had 18 points for Boyer Valley. Sylvia Sullivan pitched in 12 for the Bulldogs.
Glidden-Ralston 68 West Harrison 48
Tiela Janssen had a big night for Glidden-Ralston, finishing with 30 points. Paige Klocke added 20 and Vanessa Koehler had 11 for the Wildcats.
Maclayn Houston posted a game-high 36 points for West Harrison.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 57 Sioux City West 47
Addie Naughton led the way for Abraham Lincoln with 19 points on five made 3-pointers. Jeena Carle added 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas tallied 10 points for the Lynx.
Vera Grom and Kiah Davis had 12 points each while Kimber Buhman pitched in nine for Sioux City North.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Thomas Jefferson 28
Abby Lee had 13 points and Maddie Demke added 10 for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the win.
Taryn Gant topped Thomas Jefferson with seven points.
LeMars 64 Sioux City North 32
Metta Skov had 20 points while Sarah Brown put in 11 to lead LeMars in the win.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 10
Jayda Chew and Jaden Lynn had nine points each, and Kyndra Dinham and Morgan Keller added eight apiece for Murray in the win.
Moulton-Udell’s Madison Barber scored six.
Mormon Trail 59 Orient-Macksburg 44
No stats reported.
Moravia 37 Seymour 34
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 55 Kingsley-Pierson 45
Catherine Mayhall had 16 points, Aubrey Heuton added 12 and Elsa Tiefenthaler put in 11 for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Frannie Glynn also had eight points and 13 rebounds.
Meskwaki Settlement at Ankeny Christian
No score reported.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 43 Mound City 28
Lizzie Schlueter led the charge for East Atchison with 16 points while Natalie Hedlund put in 13.
Abby Gibson topped Mound City with 10 points.
Rock Port 67 Osborn-Stewartsville 40
Chaney Vogler had 23 points while Avery Meyerkorth added 16 to lead Rock Port in the win. Ella Meyerkorth pitched in nine points, and Dylan Kemerling had eight.
Nodaway Valley 49 South Holt 23
Ava Graham led the way for Nodaway Valley with 27 points. Paige Hanson added 10 for the Thunder in the win. Sydney Marriott also scored nine points.
Zoey Prussman had 11 points for South Holt in the defeat.
Platte Valley 68 Union Star 26
Brylie Angle scored 20 points, Maggie Collins put in 13 and Kali Redden added 10 for Platte Valley in the win.
DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway
No score reported.
St. Joseph Christian 37 Worth County 34
Hailey Adwell had 13 points and Ali Brown pitched in 10 for Worth County.
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City 40 Plattsmouth 29
Madi Jones led Falls City with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Ava Armbruster posted nine.
Jolie Dix had 15 points for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
Auburn 31 Freeman 26
Jamisyn Kirkpatrick hit three triples and scored 13 points for Auburn in the win.
Louisville 27 Johnson County Central 24
McKenna McCauley hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high nine points for Louisville.
Sunnie Rother led Johnson County Central with six points.
Weeping Water 51 Nebraska Lutheran 37
No stats reported.
Yutan 56 Conestoga 20
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 68 Tri County 40
Taryn Ottemann scored 18 points for Johnson-Brock in the dominant win. Brooklyn Behrends and H Rasmussen added 14 apiece for the Eagles.
Archbishop Bergan 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 41
No stats reported.
Sterling 69 Pawnee City 14
Macy Richardson and Katy Boldt both scored 22 points for Sterling in the win. Ellie Lafferty added nine, and Lauren Harms pitched in eight.
Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Humboldt-TRS 33
Jessica Wertenberger scored 15 points while Jentry Lechtenberg added 14 and DeLanie Witt had 10 for Falls City Sacred Heart.