KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Lo-Ma, Audubon, Riverside, Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley were among the girls basketball winners in KMAland on Thursday.

NC: Audubon 61 Boyer Valley 33 

Aleah Hermansen had 22 points and three steals for Audubon in the win. Jaci Christensen added 18 points, 15 rebounds and three steals of her own.

POI: Mount Ayr 60 Wayne 42 

Maddie Stewart had 16 points with six rebounds, six steals and three assists to lead Mount Ayr. Rachel Sobotka added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Alexa Anderson chipped in six points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

POI: Nodaway Valley 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 32 

Maddax DeVault scored 18 points and Lindsey Davis and Lexi Shike put in 10 apiece for Nodaway Valley. 

NC: Lenox 62 Murray 16 

TJ Stoaks led Lenox with 19 points, 14 steals and four assists in the win. Casidy Nelson added 17 points, seven steals and six assists. 

NC: Glidden-Ralston 59 ACGC 48 

Gretchen Wallace scored 22 points and had seven rebounds for Glidden-Ralston in the victory. Kim Daily added 11 points, and Paige Klocke posted nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 60 Wayne 42

Nodaway Valley 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 53 Woodbine 46

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 60 Sioux City West 29

Non-Conference/Other

Clarinda 54 Bedford 36 

Logan-Magnolia 32 Fremont-Mills 21

Audubon 61 Boyer Valley 33

Riverside 41 MVAOCOU 36

Lenox 62 Murray 16

East Union 38 Moravia 33

Glidden-Ralston 59 ACGC 48

Westwood 84 Ar-We-Va 49

East Marshall 49 Ankeny Christian Academy 13

Parkview Christian 54 Heartland Christian 13

Area Missouri

Platte Valley 71 North Andrew 14

East Harrison at North Nodaway 

Mid-Buchanan 48 Stanberry 36

Area Nebraska

Wahoo 79 Nebraska City 29

Weeping Water 44 Palmyra 25

Syracuse 37 Elmwood-Murdock 29

Auburn 68 Ralston 30

Johnson-Brock 49 Tri County 44

