(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Lo-Ma, Audubon, Riverside, Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley were among the girls basketball winners in KMAland on Thursday.
NC: Audubon 61 Boyer Valley 33
Aleah Hermansen had 22 points and three steals for Audubon in the win. Jaci Christensen added 18 points, 15 rebounds and three steals of her own.
POI: Mount Ayr 60 Wayne 42
Maddie Stewart had 16 points with six rebounds, six steals and three assists to lead Mount Ayr. Rachel Sobotka added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Alexa Anderson chipped in six points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
POI: Nodaway Valley 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Maddax DeVault scored 18 points and Lindsey Davis and Lexi Shike put in 10 apiece for Nodaway Valley.
NC: Lenox 62 Murray 16
TJ Stoaks led Lenox with 19 points, 14 steals and four assists in the win. Casidy Nelson added 17 points, seven steals and six assists.
NC: Glidden-Ralston 59 ACGC 48
Gretchen Wallace scored 22 points and had seven rebounds for Glidden-Ralston in the victory. Kim Daily added 11 points, and Paige Klocke posted nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 60 Wayne 42
Nodaway Valley 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 53 Woodbine 46
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 60 Sioux City West 29
Non-Conference/Other
Clarinda 54 Bedford 36
Logan-Magnolia 32 Fremont-Mills 21
Audubon 61 Boyer Valley 33
Riverside 41 MVAOCOU 36
Lenox 62 Murray 16
East Union 38 Moravia 33
Glidden-Ralston 59 ACGC 48
Westwood 84 Ar-We-Va 49
East Marshall 49 Ankeny Christian Academy 13
Parkview Christian 54 Heartland Christian 13
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 71 North Andrew 14
East Harrison at North Nodaway
Mid-Buchanan 48 Stanberry 36
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 79 Nebraska City 29
Weeping Water 44 Palmyra 25
Syracuse 37 Elmwood-Murdock 29
Auburn 68 Ralston 30
Johnson-Brock 49 Tri County 44