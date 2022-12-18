KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland girls basketball action on Saturday.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE 

Ar-We-Va 55 Glidden-Ralston 37 

Maggie Ragaller had a big game for Ar-We-Va with 23 points while Delaney Schurke added 12 for the Rockets.

Paige Klocke had a 20-point game for Glidden-Ralston.

NON-CONFERENCE

Glenwood 76 Plattsmouth 41  

Jenna Hopp scored 33 points with 12 rebounds, seven assist and three steals to lead Glenwood in the win. 

Lewis Central 51 Urbandale 34 

Brooke Larsen had a big game for Lewis Central at the Mid-America Center, finishing with 20 points. Lucy Scott pitched in 16 for the Titans.

Atlantic 60 Nodaway Valley 56 

Paytn Harter had 28 points while Jada Jensen added 13 and Madison Huddleson put in 12 for Atlantic in the win.

Lindsey Davis had 20 points for Nodaway Valley. Izzy Eisbach added 18 and Jorja Holliday scored 10 for the Wolverines.

Kuemper Catholic 61 Greene County 6 

Cate Mayhall had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Kuemper Catholic in the dominant win. Lauren Boell added 11 points, and Elsa Tiefenthaler had nine points with five steals.

Underwood 52 Stanton 46 

Underwood won a battle of state-ranked foes at the Mid-America Center.

Jenna Stephens scored 20 points with seven rebounds while Leah Sandin added nine points and Marleigh Johnson had eight points and seven assists. 

Treynor 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 41 

Clara Teigland had 15 points and reached 1,000 for her career while Jozie Lewis also had 15 points and Alexa Schwartz pitched in 10 for the Cardinals.

Quinn Grubbs topped Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with 18 points.

Des Moines Roosevelt 55 Abraham Lincoln 50 

Addie Naughton dropped in 17 points, and Jeena Carle scored 10 points for Abraham Lincoln in the tight defeat. 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Iowa City West 36 

Lauryn Peck scored 18 points for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the win. Kenley Desi pitched in eight. 

Davenport North 59 Sioux City East 58

No stats reported. 

LeMars 74 Dakota Valley 51 

Metta Skov had 32 points for LeMars in the win. Sarah Brown added 18 and Lexi Hurd pitched in 14.

AREA MISSOURI 

Rock Port 49 Drexel 46 

No stats reported.

Tipton 60 Platte Valley 52 

No stats reported.

Green City 40 Stanberry 23 

Kiley Mattson scored seven points for Stanberry. 

AREA NEBRASKA 

Milford 42 Ashland-Greenwood 40

No stats reported.

Louisville 36 Brownell-Talbot 32 

No stats reported.

Bishop LeBlond 47 Falls City Sacred Heart 35 

Olivia Eickhoff and DeLanie Witt both scored 13 points for Falls City Sacred Heart.

