(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland girls basketball action on Saturday.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Ar-We-Va 55 Glidden-Ralston 37
Maggie Ragaller had a big game for Ar-We-Va with 23 points while Delaney Schurke added 12 for the Rockets.
Paige Klocke had a 20-point game for Glidden-Ralston.
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenwood 76 Plattsmouth 41
Jenna Hopp scored 33 points with 12 rebounds, seven assist and three steals to lead Glenwood in the win.
Lewis Central 51 Urbandale 34
Brooke Larsen had a big game for Lewis Central at the Mid-America Center, finishing with 20 points. Lucy Scott pitched in 16 for the Titans.
Atlantic 60 Nodaway Valley 56
Paytn Harter had 28 points while Jada Jensen added 13 and Madison Huddleson put in 12 for Atlantic in the win.
Lindsey Davis had 20 points for Nodaway Valley. Izzy Eisbach added 18 and Jorja Holliday scored 10 for the Wolverines.
Kuemper Catholic 61 Greene County 6
Cate Mayhall had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Kuemper Catholic in the dominant win. Lauren Boell added 11 points, and Elsa Tiefenthaler had nine points with five steals.
Underwood 52 Stanton 46
Underwood won a battle of state-ranked foes at the Mid-America Center.
Jenna Stephens scored 20 points with seven rebounds while Leah Sandin added nine points and Marleigh Johnson had eight points and seven assists.
Treynor 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 41
Clara Teigland had 15 points and reached 1,000 for her career while Jozie Lewis also had 15 points and Alexa Schwartz pitched in 10 for the Cardinals.
Quinn Grubbs topped Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with 18 points.
Des Moines Roosevelt 55 Abraham Lincoln 50
Addie Naughton dropped in 17 points, and Jeena Carle scored 10 points for Abraham Lincoln in the tight defeat.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Iowa City West 36
Lauryn Peck scored 18 points for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the win. Kenley Desi pitched in eight.
Davenport North 59 Sioux City East 58
No stats reported.
LeMars 74 Dakota Valley 51
Metta Skov had 32 points for LeMars in the win. Sarah Brown added 18 and Lexi Hurd pitched in 14.
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 49 Drexel 46
No stats reported.
Tipton 60 Platte Valley 52
No stats reported.
Green City 40 Stanberry 23
Kiley Mattson scored seven points for Stanberry.
AREA NEBRASKA
Milford 42 Ashland-Greenwood 40
No stats reported.
Louisville 36 Brownell-Talbot 32
No stats reported.
Bishop LeBlond 47 Falls City Sacred Heart 35
Olivia Eickhoff and DeLanie Witt both scored 13 points for Falls City Sacred Heart.