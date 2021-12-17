(KMAland) -- St. Albert downed Shenandoah, Treynor and MSTM stayed unbeaten, Rock Port was a winner and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: St. Albert 34 Shenandoah 28
Missy Evezic led St. Albert with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Lynnae Green topped Shenandoah with seven points.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 21
Whitlee Auen led the way for the Monarchs with 14 points.
H-10: Harlan 74 Red Oak 14
Raegan Wicks scored 28 points, including 19 in the first half, for Harlan in the win.
CORNER: East Mills 63 Griswold 32
Emily Williams had 18 points, seven steals and six rebounds, and Aspen Crouse pitched in 18 points and eight boards for East Mills. Mia Goodman added 15 points, four assist sand four steals.
CORNER: Stanton 47 Fremont-Mills 25 (on KMA-FM 99.1)
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 35 AHSTW 21
Macanna Guritz had a big night for Logan-Magnolia with 19 points.
WIC: Treynor 67 IKM-Manning 30
Clara Teigland led the way for Treynor with 25 points, eight steals and six assists. Alexa Schwartz chipped in 15 points.
Mabel Langel topped IKM-Manning with 10 points.
WIC: Underwood 64 Audubon 34 (On AM 960)
WIC: Tri-Center 66 Missouri Valley 34
Taylor Kenkel led Tri-Center with 16 points while Lydia Assmann and Quincey Schneckloth had 13 apiece.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Grand View Christian 45
Brynnly German had 20 points and four rebounds, and Sophia Shannon added 13 points and five boards for Martensdale-St. Marys. Campbell German pitched in nine points and seven rebounds.
RVC: CAM 52 Boyer Valley 35 (Featured coverage)
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Ar-We-Va 18
Brynn Bass had 24 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Breeley Clayburg added 14 points.
Maggie Ragaller topped Ar-We-Va with 10 points.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 63 West Harrison 13
Tiela Janssen scored 21 points and Paige Klocke pitched in 15 for Glidden-Ralston in the dominant win.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 65 Sioux City West 43
Emily Pomernackas led all scorers with 17 points for Abraham Lincoln. Baylie Girres added 16 and Megan Elam had 14.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Sioux City East 39
Taylor Drent had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Sioux City East in the loss. Alex Falattery added 11 points for the Black Raiders.
BGC: Lamoni 44 Diagonal 26
Abby Martin had 24 points and Taylor Henson finished with 10 for Lamoni in the win.
BGC: Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 39
Adriana Howard had a double-double for Moulton-Udell, finishing with 11 points and 15 rebounds.
MO: East Atchison 65 Stewartsville/Osborn 29
Claire Martin led East Atchison with 20 points while Keena Merriweather added 18 and Natalie Hedlund chipped in 14.
MO: Rock Port 41 Northeast Nodaway 30
Avery Meyerkorth led the way for Rock Port with 15 points in the win. Chaney Bogler and Addison Maifeld added nine points each.
Dalanie Puffery had 15 points for Northeast Nodaway.
MO: Nodaway Valley 58 Mound City 36
Savannah Marriott led the way for Nodaway Valley with 19 points while Ava Grahm added 12 and Paige Hanson had 11.
Elizabeth Laukemper had 12 points for Mound City. Sydney Meadows pitched in 10 points.
NE: Louisville 37 Johnson County Central 27
Ella Johnson led the way for Louisville with 13 points while Avery Heilig added 10.
Ava Berkebile topped Johnson County Central with eight points.
NE: Archbishop Bergan 37 Lourdes Central Catholic 28
Sofia Fulton led Lourdes Central Catholic with 12 points.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 34 Shenandoah 28
Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 21
Harlan 74 Red Oak 14
Glenwood 53 Creston 34
Lewis Central 60 Atlantic 36
Corner Conference
East Mills 63 Griswold 32
Sidney 60 Essex 23
Stanton 47 Fremont-Mills 25
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 35 AHSTW 21
Treynor 67 IKM-Manning 30
Underwood 64 Audubon 34
Tri-Center 66 Missouri Valley 34
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 52 Boyer Valley 35
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Ar-We-Va 18
Glidden-Ralston 63 West Harrison 13
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 65 Sioux City West 43
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Sioux City East 39
LeMars 64 Sioux City North 25
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 44 Diagonal 26
Seymour 28 Moravia 25
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 39
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Grand View Christian 45
Ankeny Christian Academy at Meskwaki Settlement
Area Missouri
East Atchison 65 Stewartsville/Osborn 29
Rock Port 41 Northeast Nodaway 30
Nodaway Valley 58 Mound City 36
South Holt 38 North Nodaway 36
St. Joseph Christian 68 Worth County 26
Area Nebraska
Falls City 52 Plattsmouth 10
Ashland-Greenwood 53 Nebraska City 27
Louisville 37 Johnson County Central 27
Lincoln Lutheran 42 Syracuse 17
Yutan 33 Conestoga 32
Auburn 53 Freeman 25
Archbishop Bergan 37 Lourdes Central Catholic 28
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart
Sterling at Pawnee City