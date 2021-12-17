Pearl Reisz & Missy Evezic, St. Albert.jpg

Pearl Reisz & Missy Evezic, St. Albert

(KMAland) -- St. Albert downed Shenandoah, Treynor and MSTM stayed unbeaten, Rock Port was a winner and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball. 

H-10: St. Albert 34 Shenandoah 28 

Missy Evezic led St. Albert with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Lynnae Green topped Shenandoah with seven points. 

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 21 

Whitlee Auen led the way for the Monarchs with 14 points.

H-10: Harlan 74 Red Oak 14

Raegen Wicks, Harlan

Raegan Wicks scored 28 points, including 19 in the first half, for Harlan in the win.

CORNER: East Mills 63 Griswold 32 

Emily Williams had 18 points, seven steals and six rebounds, and Aspen Crouse pitched in 18 points and eight boards for East Mills. Mia Goodman added 15 points, four assist sand four steals. 

CORNER: Stanton 47 Fremont-Mills 25 (on KMA-FM 99.1)

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 35 AHSTW 21 

Macanna Guritz had a big night for Logan-Magnolia with 19 points.

WIC: Treynor 67 IKM-Manning 30 

Clara Teigland, Treynor

Clara Teigland led the way for Treynor with 25 points, eight steals and six assists. Alexa Schwartz chipped in 15 points.

Mabel Langel topped IKM-Manning with 10 points.

WIC: Underwood 64 Audubon 34 (On AM 960)

WIC: Tri-Center 66 Missouri Valley 34 

Taylor Kenkel led Tri-Center with 16 points while Lydia Assmann and Quincey Schneckloth had 13 apiece. 

NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Grand View Christian 45 

Brynnly German had 20 points and four rebounds, and Sophia Shannon added 13 points and five boards for Martensdale-St. Marys. Campbell German pitched in nine points and seven rebounds. 

RVC: CAM 52 Boyer Valley 35 (Featured coverage)

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Ar-We-Va 18 

Brynn Bass had 24 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Breeley Clayburg added 14 points.

Maggie Ragaller topped Ar-We-Va with 10 points. 

RVC: Glidden-Ralston 63 West Harrison 13 

Tiela Janssen scored 21 points and Paige Klocke pitched in 15 for Glidden-Ralston in the dominant win.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 65 Sioux City West 43 

Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln

Emily Pomernackas led all scorers with 17 points for Abraham Lincoln. Baylie Girres added 16 and Megan Elam had 14.

MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Sioux City East 39 

Taylor Drent had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Sioux City East in the loss. Alex Falattery added 11 points for the Black Raiders.

BGC: Lamoni 44 Diagonal 26 

Abby Martin had 24 points and Taylor Henson finished with 10 for Lamoni in the win.

BGC: Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 39 

Adriana Howard had a double-double for Moulton-Udell, finishing with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

MO: East Atchison 65 Stewartsville/Osborn 29 

Claire Martin & Keena Merriweather, East Atchison

Claire Martin led East Atchison with 20 points while Keena Merriweather added 18 and Natalie Hedlund chipped in 14.

MO: Rock Port 41 Northeast Nodaway 30 

Avery Meyerkorth, Rock Port

Avery Meyerkorth led the way for Rock Port with 15 points in the win. Chaney Bogler and Addison Maifeld added nine points each.

Dalanie Puffery had 15 points for Northeast Nodaway. 

MO: Nodaway Valley 58 Mound City 36 

Savannah Marriott led the way for Nodaway Valley with 19 points while Ava Grahm added 12 and Paige Hanson had 11.

Elizabeth Laukemper had 12 points for Mound City. Sydney Meadows pitched in 10 points. 

NE: Louisville 37 Johnson County Central 27 

Ella Johnson, Louisville

Ella Johnson led the way for Louisville with 13 points while Avery Heilig added 10.

Ava Berkebile topped Johnson County Central with eight points.

NE: Archbishop Bergan 37 Lourdes Central Catholic 28 

Sofia Fulton, Lourdes

Sofia Fulton led Lourdes Central Catholic with 12 points.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

St. Albert 34 Shenandoah 28

Denison-Schleswig 57 Clarinda 21

Harlan 74 Red Oak 14

Glenwood 53 Creston 34

Lewis Central 60 Atlantic 36

Corner Conference 

East Mills 63 Griswold 32

Sidney 60 Essex 23

Stanton 47 Fremont-Mills 25

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 35 AHSTW 21

Treynor 67 IKM-Manning 30

Underwood 64 Audubon 34

Tri-Center 66 Missouri Valley 34 

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 52 Boyer Valley 35

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Ar-We-Va 18

Glidden-Ralston 63 West Harrison 13

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 65 Sioux City West 43

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Sioux City East 39

LeMars 64 Sioux City North 25

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 44 Diagonal 26

Seymour 28 Moravia 25

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail 

Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 39

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference  

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Grand View Christian 45

Ankeny Christian Academy at Meskwaki Settlement 

Area Missouri  

East Atchison 65 Stewartsville/Osborn 29

Rock Port 41 Northeast Nodaway 30

Nodaway Valley 58 Mound City 36

South Holt 38 North Nodaway 36

St. Joseph Christian 68 Worth County 26

Area Nebraska 

Falls City 52 Plattsmouth 10

Ashland-Greenwood 53 Nebraska City 27

Louisville 37 Johnson County Central 27

Lincoln Lutheran 42 Syracuse 17

Yutan 33 Conestoga 32

Auburn 53 Freeman 25

Archbishop Bergan 37 Lourdes Central Catholic 28

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Sterling at Pawnee City

