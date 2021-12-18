KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Nodaway Valley, Maryville, Platte Valley, Elmwood-Murdock and Auburn all nabbed wins in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday. 

NC: Kuemper Catholic 68 Greene County 37 

Catherine Mayhall finished with 27 points while Karsyn Overmohle added 11 for Kuemper in their third straight victory. 

NC: Nodaway Valley 68 Atlantic 42 

Maddax DeVault dropped in 27 points and Lindsey Davis finished with 14 for Nodaway Valley in the win.

Paytn Harter had 19 points and Malena Woodward added 12 for Atlantic. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 68 Greene County 37

Nodaway Valley 68 Atlantic 42

Spirit Lake 54 Sioux City West 38

Crofton 53 LeMars 19

Area Missouri

Maryville 46 St. Michael the Archangel 30

Platte Valley 46 Wellington-Napoleon 27

Skutt Catholic 57 North Andrew 27

Area Nebraska 

Fort Calhoun 58 Plattsmouth 31

Elmwood-Murdock 44 Syracuse 22

Auburn 50 Douglas County West 34

Bishop LeBlond 62 Falls City Sacred Heart 60

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.