(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Nodaway Valley, Maryville, Platte Valley, Elmwood-Murdock and Auburn all nabbed wins in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 68 Greene County 37
Catherine Mayhall finished with 27 points while Karsyn Overmohle added 11 for Kuemper in their third straight victory.
NC: Nodaway Valley 68 Atlantic 42
Maddax DeVault dropped in 27 points and Lindsey Davis finished with 14 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Paytn Harter had 19 points and Malena Woodward added 12 for Atlantic.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 68 Greene County 37
Nodaway Valley 68 Atlantic 42
Spirit Lake 54 Sioux City West 38
Crofton 53 LeMars 19
Area Missouri
Maryville 46 St. Michael the Archangel 30
Platte Valley 46 Wellington-Napoleon 27
Skutt Catholic 57 North Andrew 27
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun 58 Plattsmouth 31
Elmwood-Murdock 44 Syracuse 22
Auburn 50 Douglas County West 34
Bishop LeBlond 62 Falls City Sacred Heart 60