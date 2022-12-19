(KMAland) -- Stanton and Fremont-Mills rolled while Lenox and Mount Ayr won tight battles in KMAland girls basketball Monday.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 66 Hamburg 14
Ella Thornton went off with 24 points while Teagan Ewalt had 12 points, and Lilly Barbour contributed eight.
NON-CONFERENCE
Harlan 56 Panorama 49
Aubrey Schwieso posted 21 points while Erica Rust added 16 in the victory.
Spirit Lake 60 Kuemper Catholic 34
Cate Mayhall had 10 points and four rebounds for Kuemper while Lauren Boell also totaled 10 points. Frannie Glynn contributed five points and eight rebounds while Aubrey Heuton accounted for five points and six boards.
Stanton 73 Bedford 28
Marleigh Johnson had a big game with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assist while Leah Sandin totaled 12 points. Jenna Stephens (11 points, six steals, six rebounds), Hannah Olson (10 points, seven rebounds, six steals) and Riley Burke (nine points) also shined in Stanton’s rout.
Tri-Center 49 MVAOCOU 36
Taylor Kenkel paced Tri-Center with 15 points while Lexi Flaherty added nine points and Quincey Schneckloth posted seven in the win.
Lenox 55 Diagonal 50
Sadie Cox had another stout performance with 18 points, 18 rebounds and two steals. Izzy Curtis and Zoey Reed scored 13 and 11 points, respectively. Curtis also grabbed five rebounds while Cadence Douglas did a little bit of everything with two points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Kira Egly poured in 18 points for Diagonal while Taylor Lumbard scored 13 and Lauren Burton posted 11.
Mount Ayr 47 Worth County 46
Mount Ayr held off Worth County behind 13 points from Jill Kniep while Tabatha Henle added nine points and Linsie Barnes contributed seven.
Kynah Steele led Worth County with nine points, and Rylee Ruckman and Ali Brown added eight points apiece.
Southeast Warren 62 Moulton-Udell 12
Madison Barber had five points and two rebounds to lead Moulton-Udell in the loss while Chloe Potter had two points and grabbed four boards. Ashlyn Lashley had a team-high six rebounds.
West Monona 66 Boyer Valley 28
Lauren Malone had eight points and four rebounds to lead Boyer Valley while Sylvia Sullivan had seven points.
Paton-Churdan at Woodward-Granger (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
Storm Lake 54 Sioux City North 50
Sydney Rexius dropped 21 points for Sioux City North in the win while Hannah Mogensen added 11 points. Gabby Eberly and Natalie Rasmussen had six points each in the defeat.
Baxter at Ankeny Christian (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 43 King City 31
Elizabeth Laukemper had 13 for Mound City while Sydney Meadows accounted for 12 points. Kadee Crider did her part with seven points and Abby Gibson accounted for six.
North Platte 64 Nodaway Valley 51
Paige Hanson dropped 16 points, six rebounds and three assists while Ava Graham had 14 points and eight rebounds. Sydney Marriott got in on the fun with nine points, five rebounds and four assists, and Savannah Marriott scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and passed out four assists.
AREA NEBRASKA
Fort Calhoun 44 Conestoga 35
No Stats Reported