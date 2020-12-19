(KMAland) -- Glenwood cruised past Harlan and Nodaway Valley took care of Atlantic to stay unbeaten.
H10: Glenwood 73 Harlan 46
Emma Hughes splashed 22 points for the Rams. Madison Camden pitched in 18, Coryl Matheny scored eight and Jenna Hopp had seven.
Harlan was led by nine from Brecken Van Baale. Raegen Wicks and Macie Leinen each had eight.
NC: Sidney 61 St. Albert 54
Alexis Massey and Chay Ward each had 16 for Sidney. Avery Dowling added 15.
Lauren Williams led St. Albert with 24 while Pearl Williams contributed 14.
NC: Nodaway Valley 69 Atlantic 51
Maddax DeVault dropped 27 points. Lexi Shike and Lindsey Davis each had 11 for the Wolverines. Jada Jensen led Atlantic with 14. Haley Rasmussen added 13.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 36 South Hardin 31
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun 44 Plattsmouth 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 71 Bishop LeBlond 51