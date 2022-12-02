(KMAland) -- Jenna Hopp, Mabel Langel, Sadie Cox and Eva Steffensen had big performances to lead their teams to victory in KMAland girls basketball on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 47 Shenandoah 43
Erica Rust had 16 points while Aubrey Schwieso finished with 13 for Harlan in the win.
Lynnae Green had 17 points and Caroline Rogers posted 10 points for Shenandoah in the defeat.
St. Albert 64 Clarinda 43
Katelyn Hendricks finished with 16 points, and Lily Krohn and Ella Klusman finished with 10 apiece for St. Albert.
Addison Wagoner led Clarinda with nine points.
Lewis Central 56 Red Oak 5
Nick Stavas has the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Glenwood 48 Atlantic 45
Jenna Hopp had 27 points to lead Glenwood in the tight win.
Paytn Harter topped Atlantic with 25 points.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 23
Fremont-Mills had three in double figures. Ryleigh Ewalt scored 12 points while Teagan Ewalt had 11 and Ella Thornton put in 10 for the Knights.
Olivia Baker led Essex with six points.
East Mills 60 Hamburg 25
Mia Goodman scored 18 points for East Mills in the victory. Emily Williams added 13 and Natalie Goodman pitched in 10 for the Wolverines.
Hailee Barrett finished with 11 points for Hamburg. Lizette Avalos pithed in 10.
Stanton 53 Sidney 47
Jenna Stephens had 21 points and Marleigh Johnson finished with 15 to lead Stanton in the victory.
Avery Dowling and Ava Osborn both scored 12 points to lead Sidney.
Ethan Hewett has the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 51 AHSTW 38
Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey had 15 points each to lead Underwood. Trevor Maeder has the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IKM-Manning 64 Riverside 59
Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Kaitlynn Spoelstra added 14 points. Morgan Hanson also scored 13 for the Wolves.
Riverside’s Elly Henderson dropped in 20 points, and Sophia Taylor had 12.
Treynor 61 Missouri Valley 12
Alexa Schwartz had 19 points, seven steals and five rebounds, and Clara Teigland posted 17 points, five rebounds and five steals for Treynor. It also doubled as the 100th career win for Coach Joe Chapman.
Tri-Center 47 Audubon 36
Taylor Kenkel scored 12 points and Alexis Flaharty added 10 for Tri-Center in the victory.
Sienna Albertsen hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Audubon.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 60 Bedford 10
Sadie Cox had 19 points, 20 rebounds, five steals and three blocks to lead Lenox to the win. Zoey Reed added 14 points, four assists and four steals and Marcy Bailey had 11 points for the Tigers.
Mount Ayr 69 Southwest Valley 42
Breya Nickle had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mount Ayr in the victory.
Maddie Bevington finishen with 11 points and Maggie Haer had 10 for Southwest Valley.
Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Wayne 23
Brynnly German scored 20 points while Campbell German added 16 for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.
Wayne’s Clara O’Brien had nine points.
Central Decatur 64 East Union 20
No stats reported.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 66 Ar-We-Va 26
Eva Steffensen had a big night with 27 points while Kiera Nichols added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead CAM in the win.
Maggie Ragaller had 16 points for Ar-We-Va.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Glidden-Ralston 43
Jaelynn Petersen had 21 points to lead Exira/EHK in the win. Quinn Grubbs pitched in 17, and Shay Burmeister tallied 12.
Paige Klocke led Glidden-Ralston with 16 points. Tiela Janssen had a 15-point night for the Wildcats.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Paton-Churdan 31
Breeley Clayburg finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Anna Hart added 13 points, nine boards, six assists and five steals, and Malia Clayburg pitched in 10 points and nine boards of her own.
Becca Anderson led Paton-Churdan with 18 points.
Boyer Valley 60 West Harrison 52
Lauren Malone and Mariah Falkena scored 19 points apiece for Boyer Valley in the victory.
Maclayn Houston had another big night for West Harrison with 28 points. Ty Stirtz chipped in 10 for the Hawkeyes.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City North 32
Emily Pomernackas led a balanced Abraham Lincoln scoring attack with 13 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Hutson Rau and Addie Naughton added nine points apiece, and Jeena Carle finished with eight.
Sydney Rexius posted 18 points for Sioux City North.
Sioux City West 70 Thomas Jefferson 29
Kiah Davis had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sioux City West in the win. Hannah Burger added 18 points, Kimber Buhman put in 13 with six steals and Vera Grom pitched in 12 points and four steals. As a team, the Wolverines had 23 steals.
Sioux City East 69 Bishop Heelan Catholic 61
No stats reported.
LeMars 45 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 55 Moulton-Udell 21
Lexis Smith had six points to lead Moulton-Udell.
Lamoni 53 Moravia 28
Taylor Henson (21 points) and Emaleigh Pierschbacher (18 points) combined for 39 points to lead Lamoni.
Keelie Anderson topped Moravia with 10 points.
Twin Cedars 36 Murray 33
No stats reported.
Seymour 50 Orient-Macksburg 29
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian Academy 47 Melcher-Dallas 33
Chloe Roe led Ankeny Christian with 16 points, and Riese Gjerde put in 10 in the victory.
Addison Wadle led the way for Melcher-Dallas with 10 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 68 Creston 47
Lindsey Davis tied a career-high with 31 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Annika Nelson chipped in 14 points, and Izzy Eisbach added 11.
Doryn Paup led Creston with 14 points while Nevaeh Randall chipped in nine for the Panthers.
Woodbine 58 Cherokee 55
Nicole Sherer had 18 points while Nicole Hoefer added 14, Addison Erickson pitched in 12 and Amanda Newton added 10 for Woodbine.
MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL
5th Place: Rock Port 36 South Holt 24
Avery Meyerkorth led Rock Port with 17 points in the win.
Zoey Prussman topped South Holt with 11 points.
PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Championship: St. Joseph Christian 42 Nodaway Valley 36
Savannah Marriott had 13 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the defeat.
Consolation: North Nodaway 30 DeKalb 27
No stats reported.
ALBANY INVITATIONAL
5th Place: Stanberry 31 Worth County 24
Amelia Wallace led the way for Stanberry with 19 points.
Hailey Adwell led Worth County with 12 points.
SAVANNAH INVITATIONAL
5th Place: Smithville 52 Maryville 45 (OT)
Anastyn Pettlon scored 18 points for Maryville in the tight loss. Rylee Vierthaler added 12.
AREA NEBRASKA
Beatrice 54 Nebraska City 10
Tarryn Godsey had seven points for Nebraska City.
Falls City 29 Syracuse 28
Reece McNeely had 10 points for Falls City to lead all scorers.
Kadyn Sisco led Syracuse with nine points.
Johnson County Central 50 Mead 27
Ashley Beethe had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Johnson County Central in the win.
Southern 43 Palmyra 37
Rylie Walter had 13 points for Palmyra in the loss.
Sterling 47 Falls City Sacred Heart 43
Macy Richardson had 18 points, and Gracyn Dolby and Katy Boldt both scored 10 for Sterling in the win.
Jessica Wertenberger scored 17 points for Falls City Sacred Heart. Olivia Eickhoff pitched in 10 for the Irish.
LOURDES CENTRAL CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 41 Lourdes Central Catholic 40
Tatum Backemeyer had 13 points and Jordan Vogler put in 10 for Elmwood-Murdock in the tight win.
Aspen Meyer led Lourdes Central Catholic with 12 points.