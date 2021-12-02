Shenandoah Fillies

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Woodbine picked up state-ranked wins, Lo-Ma's Derek Sonderland nabbed his 300th career win, Josie Hartman broke the all-time scoring record at Southeast Warren and more from KMAland girls hoops on Thursday.

H-10: Shenandoah 54 Harlan 38 

Macey Finlay had 15 points and Ava Wolf pitched in 13 points and 16 rebounds for Shenandoah in the win.

Ava Monson topped Harlan with 14 points.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 49 Storm Lake 46 

Hannah Slater led the way for Denison-Schleswig with 18 points. Lauren Bowker chipped in nine points, and Cambri Brodersen and Sophie Sonnichsen added seven apiece.

NC: East Mills 60 Riverside 25 

Emily Williams had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Miah Urban put in 12 points with six rebounds, six assists and four steals for East Mills. Aspen Crouse pitched in nine points and five rebounds. 

NC: Logan-Magnolia 38 Fremont-Mills 28 

Logan-Magnolia coach Derek Sonderland grabbed his 300th career win.

NC: Bedford 50 Murray 29 

Vanessa Hill led Bedford with 21 points and Kelly Weed added 10 in the win.

Jayda Chew topped Murray with 11 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists. Hannah Paschke posted six points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs. 

NC: Southeast Warren 65 Melcher-Dallas 13 

Josie Hartman scored 37 points to break the Southeast Warren all-time scoring record. 

NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Woodward-Granger 32 

Jackie Kleve posted 14 points while Sophia Shannon added 12 and Carolyn Amfahr finished with 11 in the Martensdale-St. Marys win.

RVC: Woodbine 55 CAM 48 

Charlie Pryor led Woodbine with 19 points while Nicole Hoefer and Whitney Kuhlman added 14 and 10, respectively. 

Eva Steffenson and Mallory Behnken had 13 points each for CAM. Meredith Rich added 11 for the Cougars. 

BGC: Pleasantville 53 Twin Cedars 39 

Brooke Roby had 16 points while Cheyanne Bruns pitched in 10 for Twin Cedars in the defeat. Jetta Sterner added 10 assists, eight rebounds and three points.

PVI: Nodaway Valley 64 Union Star 31 (Consolation Final) 

Ava Graham led Nodaway Valley with 22 points while Savanna Marriott added 18 and Sydney Marriott put in 10.

