(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Woodbine picked up state-ranked wins, Lo-Ma's Derek Sonderland nabbed his 300th career win, Josie Hartman broke the all-time scoring record at Southeast Warren and more from KMAland girls hoops on Thursday.
H-10: Shenandoah 54 Harlan 38
Macey Finlay had 15 points and Ava Wolf pitched in 13 points and 16 rebounds for Shenandoah in the win.
Ava Monson topped Harlan with 14 points.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 49 Storm Lake 46
Hannah Slater led the way for Denison-Schleswig with 18 points. Lauren Bowker chipped in nine points, and Cambri Brodersen and Sophie Sonnichsen added seven apiece.
NC: East Mills 60 Riverside 25
Emily Williams had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Miah Urban put in 12 points with six rebounds, six assists and four steals for East Mills. Aspen Crouse pitched in nine points and five rebounds.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 38 Fremont-Mills 28
Logan-Magnolia coach Derek Sonderland grabbed his 300th career win.
NC: Bedford 50 Murray 29
Vanessa Hill led Bedford with 21 points and Kelly Weed added 10 in the win.
Jayda Chew topped Murray with 11 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists. Hannah Paschke posted six points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs.
NC: Southeast Warren 65 Melcher-Dallas 13
Josie Hartman scored 37 points to break the Southeast Warren all-time scoring record.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Woodward-Granger 32
Jackie Kleve posted 14 points while Sophia Shannon added 12 and Carolyn Amfahr finished with 11 in the Martensdale-St. Marys win.
RVC: Woodbine 55 CAM 48
Charlie Pryor led Woodbine with 19 points while Nicole Hoefer and Whitney Kuhlman added 14 and 10, respectively.
Eva Steffenson and Mallory Behnken had 13 points each for CAM. Meredith Rich added 11 for the Cougars.
BGC: Pleasantville 53 Twin Cedars 39
Brooke Roby had 16 points while Cheyanne Bruns pitched in 10 for Twin Cedars in the defeat. Jetta Sterner added 10 assists, eight rebounds and three points.
PVI: Nodaway Valley 64 Union Star 31 (Consolation Final)
Ava Graham led Nodaway Valley with 22 points while Savanna Marriott added 18 and Sydney Marriott put in 10.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 54 Harlan 38
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 55 CAM 48
Non-Conference
Denison-Schleswig 49 Storm Lake 46
East Mills 60 Riverside 25
Logan-Magnolia 38 Fremont-Mills 28
Johnson-Brock 39 Sidney 37
Bedford 50 Murray 29
Southeast Warren 65 Melcher-Dallas 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Woodward-Granger 32
West Monona 64 West Harrison 3
Spencer 61 Sioux City West 32
Pleasantville 53 Twin Cedars 39
Ankeny Christian Academy 41 Ogden 27
Area Missouri
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
Consolation Final: Nodaway Valley 64 Union Star 31
3rd Place: DeKalb 42 Stewartsville-Osborn 34
Savannah Tournament
Smithville 36 William Chrisman 16
Area Nebraska
Malcolm 63 Plattsmouth 22
Freeman 34 Palmyra 12
Auburn 36 Weeping Water 24
Louisville 38 Conestoga 28
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 39 Yutan 29
Lourdes Central Catholic 35 Lincoln Christian 26