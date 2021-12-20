KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills edged Red Oak, Stanton took down Bedford, Mount Ayr handled Worth County and much more from the Monday in KMAland girls hoops.

NC: Stanton 66 Bedford 22 

Leah Sandin had 17 points, Abby Burke put in 16 and Jenna Stephens chipped in 12 points and six rebounds for Stanton. Marleigh Johnson filled up the boxscore with eight points, eight boards and five assists. 

Kelly Weed topped Bedford with 10 points. 

NC: Mount Ayr 61 Worth County 16 

Tegan Streit put in 18 points with three assists and three steals, and Maddie Stewart finished with 16 points for Mount Ayr in the win.

NE: Southern 47 Weeping Water 41 

Ella Cave led Weeping Water with 12 points while Karley Ridge added nine.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 59 IKM-Manning 39

Underwood 70 Missouri Valley 30

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 46 Thomas Jefferson 26

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills 31 Red Oak 26

Panorama 76 Harlan 51

Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Kuemper Catholic 32

Stanton 66 Bedford 22

Lenox 47 Diagonal 32

Mount Ayr 61 Worth County 16

Southeast Warren 44 Moulton-Udell 18

Central Decatur at Chariton 

Dowling Catholic 43 Sioux City East 32

Baxter 68 Ankeny Christian Academy 24

Area Missouri 

North Platte 50 Nodaway Valley 34

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City 50 Omaha Mercy 48

Fort Calhoun 38 Conestoga 29

Southern 47 Weeping Water 41

