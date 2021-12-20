(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills edged Red Oak, Stanton took down Bedford, Mount Ayr handled Worth County and much more from the Monday in KMAland girls hoops.
NC: Stanton 66 Bedford 22
Leah Sandin had 17 points, Abby Burke put in 16 and Jenna Stephens chipped in 12 points and six rebounds for Stanton. Marleigh Johnson filled up the boxscore with eight points, eight boards and five assists.
Kelly Weed topped Bedford with 10 points.
NC: Mount Ayr 61 Worth County 16
Tegan Streit put in 18 points with three assists and three steals, and Maddie Stewart finished with 16 points for Mount Ayr in the win.
NE: Southern 47 Weeping Water 41
Ella Cave led Weeping Water with 12 points while Karley Ridge added nine.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 59 IKM-Manning 39
Underwood 70 Missouri Valley 30
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 46 Thomas Jefferson 26
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 31 Red Oak 26
Panorama 76 Harlan 51
Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 Kuemper Catholic 32
Stanton 66 Bedford 22
Lenox 47 Diagonal 32
Mount Ayr 61 Worth County 16
Southeast Warren 44 Moulton-Udell 18
Central Decatur at Chariton
Dowling Catholic 43 Sioux City East 32
Baxter 68 Ankeny Christian Academy 24
Area Missouri
North Platte 50 Nodaway Valley 34
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 50 Omaha Mercy 48
Fort Calhoun 38 Conestoga 29
Southern 47 Weeping Water 41