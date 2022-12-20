(KMAland) -- Atlantic stayed hot, St. Albert remained unbeaten, Nodaway Valley picked up a big win, Woodbine rolled along, MSTM had a big W, EA edged Nod Valley, J-B outscored Sterling & more from Tuesday in KMAland girls hoops.
Check out the full rundown from Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 56 Shenandoah 44
Paytn Harter led Atlantic with 19 points while Jada Jensen pitched in 14 and Aubrey Guyer added 13.
Lynne Green topped Shenandoah with 18 points while Chloe Denton scored 16 for the Fillies.
Harlan 47 Clarinda 34
Erica Rust had 15 points to lead the Harlan efforts. Find Trevor Maeder’s recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 31
No stats reported.
Glenwood 69 Lewis Central 68 (OT)
Jenna Hopp had 24 points, 20 rebounds and the game-winning runner for Glenwood. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
St. Albert 52 Kuemper Catholic 29
Missy Evezic had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks for St. Albert in the win.
Frannie Glynn had a team-best eight points for Kuemper.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 55 Audubon 25
Mya Moss had 19 points to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Macanna Guritz put in 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Brooklyn Lally had 10 points for the Panthers.
Madison Steckler scored 10 points for Audubon.
IKM-Manning 56 Missouri Valley 36
Morgan Hansen had 18 points and Mabel Langel put in 16 to lead IKM-Manning.
Grace Herman led Missouri Valley with 12 points, and Malia Tuamoheloa pitched in 11.
Treynor 73 Riverside 21
Clara Teigland had 18 points for Treynor in the win. Alexa Schwartz added 10 in a balanced effort that saw 10 players score at least two points.
Sophia Taylor led Riverside with eight points.
Underwood 50 Tri-Center 22
No stats reported.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 63 Mount Ayr 47
Lindsey Davis scored 24 points while Izzy Eisbach added 16 and Jorja Holliday pitched in 14 for Nodaway Valley in the key POI win.
Breya Nickel posted 13 points sand Tegan Streit had 10 for Mount Ayr.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 56 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Eva Steffensen and Reese Snyder had 17 points each, and Kiera Nichols put in 12 for CAM in the win. Steffensen also had 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.
Breeley Clayburg had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Malia Clayburg finished with nine points, nine rebounds and six steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Ar-We-Va 55 West Harrison 42
Maggie Ragaller (17 points) and Delaney Schurke (16 points) combined to score 33 points in leading Ar-We-Va to the win.
Maclyn Houston had another huge scoring night for West Harrison with 28 points.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 71 Boyer Valley 31
Jaelynn Petersen had 21 points for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the win.
Jess O'Day had 10 points for Boyer Valley.
Woodbine 71 Glidden-Ralston 46
Charlie Pryor scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Woodbine. Addison Erickson added 14 points, four steals and three assists, and Amanda Newton had 13 points. Nicole Sherer pitched in 11 points and five assists.
Tiela Janssen and Kassidy Wench had 12 points each, and Paige Klocke pitched in 10 for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 66 Thomas Jefferson 37
Hannah Mogensen and Sydney Rexius had 14 points each for Sioux City North. Jaeden Brewer added 10 off the bench for the Stars.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 73 LeMars 57
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 45 Lamoni 42
Kisha Reed had 15 points and Cheyanne Bruns scored 12 to lift Twin Cedars to the win.
Lamoni’s Kelly Lloyd had 14 and Emaleihg Pierschbacher put in 13. Taylor Henson also scored nine points for the Demons.
Melcher-Dallas 53 Seymour 38
Gabby Overgaard scored 17 points, Kamryn Hendrickson added 11 and Addison Wadle put in 10 to lead Melcher-Dallas in the win.
Olivia Power scored 12 points for Seymour in the defeat. Leah Rinchuso put in 11 for the Warriors.
Mormon Trail 47 Murray 37
Mia Shanks had 21 points for Mormon Trail in the win. Annika Shanks pitched in 16 for the Saints.
Orient-Macksburg 43 Moravia 26
Emma Boswell had 17 points while Christa Cass added 11 to lift Orient-Macksburg to the win.
Kaylen Robinson had 18 points for Moravia.
NON-CONFERENCE
East Mills 69 Bedford 29
Emily Williams scored 22 points, Natalie Goodman added 15 and Aspen Crouse put in 13 for East Mills in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Martensdale-St. Marys 43 Van Meter 39
Carolyn Amfahr had 15 points while Sophia Shannon added eight and Campbell German pitched in seven for Martensdale-St. Marys
Chariton 57 Central Decatur 48
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46 Western Christian 32
Payton Hardy led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with 17 points and five rebounds.
Sioux City West 61 Spirit Lake 52
Vera Grom had an 18-point night while Kiah Davis added 17 for Sioux City West in the win.
Novinger 52 Moulton-Udell 27
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 56 Nodaway Valley 55
Natalie Hedlund dropped in 20 points and Claire Martin had 13 for East Atchison in the win.
Paidyn Linville scored 17 points and Ava Graham had 16 for Nodaway Valley. Sydney Marriott had 10 for the Thunder.
Rock Port 57 Union Star 26
No stats reported.
Platte Valley 47 Mound City 20
Brylie Angle had 15 points to guide a balanced effort from Platte Valley in the win.
Sydney Meadows led Mound City with nine points.
South Holt 38 DeKalb 28
No stats reported.
North Nodaway 55 Stewartsville-Osborn 35
Jacquelyn Cline had 27 points to lead the way for North Nodaway. Lauren Herndon added 14 in the win.
Grain Valley 66 Maryville 43
No stats reported.
Stanberry 52 North Harrison 13
Amelia Wallace had a big game for Stanberry, finishing with 22 points. Kiley Mattson added 10 for the Bulldogs.
AREA NEBRASKA
Omaha Mercy 52 Nebraska City 27
Tarryn Godsey scored 15 points to lead Nebraska City in the victory.
Auburn 45 Johnson County Central 20
No stats reported.
Falls City 38 Elmwood-Murdock 33
No stats reported.
Weeping Water def. Pawnee City
No score or stats reported.
Bennington 57 Ashland-Greenwood 31
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 72 Sterling 67
Taryn Ottemann had a big night for Johnson-Brock in a key win, scoring 21 points. Brooklyn Behrends added 15, Natalie Knippelmeyer posted 14 and Halle Rasmussen had 11.
Macy Richardson poured in 41 points for Sterling in the defeat. Katy Boldt scored 13.
Malcolm 64 Louisville 23
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Tri County 33
No stats reported.