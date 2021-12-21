Lamoni Demons

(KMAland) -- Atlantic took down Shenandoah, St. Albert topped Kuemper, East Mills rolled past Bedford, Lamoni nabbed a big Bluegrass win and more from KMAland girls basketball on Tuesday. 

H-10: Atlantic 47 Shenandoah 37 

Jada Jensen led the way for Atlantic with 21 points while Paytn Harter posted 11 and Aubrey Guyer had 10.

Shenandoah’s Reese Spiegel finished with nine points. Macey Finlay chipped in eight.

H-10: Harlan 60 Clarinda 23 

Raegen Wicks had another big night for Harlan with 22 points while Claire Schmitz pitched in 14 for the Cyclones.

Taylor Cole led Clarinda with eight points.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 24 

Olivia Boswell topped Red Oak with eight points in the defeat. 

H-10: Glenwood 55 Lewis Central 34 (On KMA 960)

H-10: St. Albert 50 Kuemper Catholic 40 

Missy Evezic had 23 points and 14 rebounds for St. Albert in the victory.

Frannie Glynn put in 14 points for Kuemper Catholic.

NC: East Mills 63 Bedford 34 

Emily Williams had 18 points and four rebounds while Mia Goodman picked up 12 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead East Mills. Aspen Crouse added 12 points and seven boards, and Miah Urban had nine points, 10 rebounds, five steals and six assists. Natalie Goodman also pitched in 10 points and six assists.

Destry Bassinger led Bedford with nine points and five rebounds. 

WIC: Treynor 46 Riverside 29 

Clara Teigland scored 15 points to lead Treynor in the victory. 

Sophia Taylor had eight points for Riverside. 

RVC: Woodbine 77 Glidden-Ralston 42 

Whitney Kuhlman led Woodbine with 22 points while Addison Erickson added 17, Nicole Hoefer and Nicole Sherer had 11 each and Charlie Pryor tallied 10 points and eight assists. Sherer also had nine steals in the win for the Tigers.

Paige Klocke led the way for Glidden-Ralston with 21 points. 

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75 Boyer Valley 34 

Macy Emgarten had a big night with 24 points while Quinn Grubbs and Mollie Rasmussen added 12 apiece for Exira/eHK.

Talia Burkhart led Boyer Valley with 12 points. Leah Cooper added 10 for the Bulldogs. 

BGC: Lamoni 63 Twin Cedars 58 

Abby Martin led the way for Lamoni with 20 points while Cameron Martin had 13 and and 11 rebounds. 

BGC: Mormon Trail 37 Murray 26 

Mia Shanks led Mormon Trail with 20 points not he evening.

Hannah Paschke had eight points and eight rebounds for Murray.

MO: North Nodaway 42 Stewartsville-Osborn 34 

Jacquelyn Cline led the way for North Nodaway with 15 points.

MO: Maryville 65 Mound City 20 

Anastyn Pettlon poured in 23 points for Maryville in the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 47 Shenandoah 37

Harlan 60 Clarinda 23

Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 24

Glenwood 55 Lewis Central 34

St. Albert 50 Kuemper Catholic 40

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 52 Audubon 47

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning 

Treynor 46 Riverside 29

Underwood 66 Tri-Center 23

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 50 Lenox 32

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 38 West Harrison 18

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75 Boyer Valley 34

Woodbine 77 Glidden-Ralston 42

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 37 Murray 26

Lamoni 63 Twin Cedars 58

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference 

East Mills 63 Bedford 34

Abraham Lincoln 53 Elkhorn 41

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61 Western Christian 27

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley 57 Rock Port 21

St. Joseph Christian 60 Nodaway Valley 57

North Nodaway 42 Stewartsville-Osborn 34

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb 

Stanberry 56 North Harrison 21

North Andrew 65 Braymer 36

Maryville 65 Mound City 20

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm 54 Louisville 27

Elmwood-Murdock 55 Falls City 28

Johnson County Central 46 Freeman 40

Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Tri County 10

Weeping Water 61 Pawnee City 6

Sterling 57 Johnson-Brock 52

