(KMAland) -- Atlantic took down Shenandoah, St. Albert topped Kuemper, East Mills rolled past Bedford, Lamoni nabbed a big Bluegrass win and more from KMAland girls basketball on Tuesday.
H-10: Atlantic 47 Shenandoah 37
Jada Jensen led the way for Atlantic with 21 points while Paytn Harter posted 11 and Aubrey Guyer had 10.
Shenandoah’s Reese Spiegel finished with nine points. Macey Finlay chipped in eight.
H-10: Harlan 60 Clarinda 23
Raegen Wicks had another big night for Harlan with 22 points while Claire Schmitz pitched in 14 for the Cyclones.
Taylor Cole led Clarinda with eight points.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 24
Olivia Boswell topped Red Oak with eight points in the defeat.
H-10: Glenwood 55 Lewis Central 34 (On KMA 960)
H-10: St. Albert 50 Kuemper Catholic 40
Missy Evezic had 23 points and 14 rebounds for St. Albert in the victory.
Frannie Glynn put in 14 points for Kuemper Catholic.
NC: East Mills 63 Bedford 34
Emily Williams had 18 points and four rebounds while Mia Goodman picked up 12 points, five assists and four rebounds to lead East Mills. Aspen Crouse added 12 points and seven boards, and Miah Urban had nine points, 10 rebounds, five steals and six assists. Natalie Goodman also pitched in 10 points and six assists.
Destry Bassinger led Bedford with nine points and five rebounds.
WIC: Treynor 46 Riverside 29
Clara Teigland scored 15 points to lead Treynor in the victory.
Sophia Taylor had eight points for Riverside.
RVC: Woodbine 77 Glidden-Ralston 42
Whitney Kuhlman led Woodbine with 22 points while Addison Erickson added 17, Nicole Hoefer and Nicole Sherer had 11 each and Charlie Pryor tallied 10 points and eight assists. Sherer also had nine steals in the win for the Tigers.
Paige Klocke led the way for Glidden-Ralston with 21 points.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75 Boyer Valley 34
Macy Emgarten had a big night with 24 points while Quinn Grubbs and Mollie Rasmussen added 12 apiece for Exira/eHK.
Talia Burkhart led Boyer Valley with 12 points. Leah Cooper added 10 for the Bulldogs.
BGC: Lamoni 63 Twin Cedars 58
Abby Martin led the way for Lamoni with 20 points while Cameron Martin had 13 and and 11 rebounds.
BGC: Mormon Trail 37 Murray 26
Mia Shanks led Mormon Trail with 20 points not he evening.
Hannah Paschke had eight points and eight rebounds for Murray.
MO: North Nodaway 42 Stewartsville-Osborn 34
Jacquelyn Cline led the way for North Nodaway with 15 points.
MO: Maryville 65 Mound City 20
Anastyn Pettlon poured in 23 points for Maryville in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 47 Shenandoah 37
Harlan 60 Clarinda 23
Denison-Schleswig 65 Red Oak 24
Glenwood 55 Lewis Central 34
St. Albert 50 Kuemper Catholic 40
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 52 Audubon 47
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning
Treynor 46 Riverside 29
Underwood 66 Tri-Center 23
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 50 Lenox 32
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 38 West Harrison 18
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75 Boyer Valley 34
Woodbine 77 Glidden-Ralston 42
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 37 Murray 26
Lamoni 63 Twin Cedars 58
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
East Mills 63 Bedford 34
Abraham Lincoln 53 Elkhorn 41
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61 Western Christian 27
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 57 Rock Port 21
St. Joseph Christian 60 Nodaway Valley 57
North Nodaway 42 Stewartsville-Osborn 34
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb
Stanberry 56 North Harrison 21
North Andrew 65 Braymer 36
Maryville 65 Mound City 20
Area Nebraska
Malcolm 54 Louisville 27
Elmwood-Murdock 55 Falls City 28
Johnson County Central 46 Freeman 40
Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Tri County 10
Weeping Water 61 Pawnee City 6
Sterling 57 Johnson-Brock 52