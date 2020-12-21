(KMAland) -- Stanton, Lenox, Harlan, Weeping Water and Auburn were among the winners in Monday's girls basketball action in KMAland.
NC: Stanton 67 Bedford 49
Jenna Stephens led the way with 21 points. Marleigh Johnson and Abby Burke added 10 apiece while Johnson also snagged seven rebounds. Hope Ogletree had 10 points and five steals.
NC: Lenox 61 Diagonal 22
Cassidy Nelson led Lenox with 16 points. TJ Stoaks added 14 points and Brooklyn Ecklin contributed 10.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 62 Thomas Jefferson 36
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Kuemper Catholic 55
Harlan 61 Panorama 47
Stanton 67 Bedford 49
Lenox 61 Diagonal 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Western Christian 47
Area Missouri
Stanberry 61 Mound City 32
King City 57 Nodaway-Holt 46
North Platte 54 North Andrew 37
Area Nebraska
Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock
Weeping Water 63 Pawnee City 22