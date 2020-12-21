KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Stanton, Lenox, Harlan, Weeping Water and Auburn were among the winners in Monday's girls basketball action in KMAland. 

NC: Stanton 67 Bedford 49

Jenna Stephens led the way with 21 points. Marleigh Johnson and Abby Burke added 10 apiece while Johnson also snagged seven rebounds. Hope Ogletree had 10 points and five steals. 

NC: Lenox 61 Diagonal 22 

Cassidy Nelson led Lenox with 16 points. TJ Stoaks added 14 points and Brooklyn Ecklin contributed 10. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 62 Thomas Jefferson 36 

Non-Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Kuemper Catholic 55 

Harlan 61 Panorama 47 

Stanton 67 Bedford 49

Lenox 61 Diagonal 22  

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Western Christian 47 

Area Missouri 

Stanberry 61 Mound City 32 

King City 57 Nodaway-Holt 46 

North Platte 54 North Andrew 37

Area Nebraska 

Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock 

Weeping Water 63 Pawnee City 22 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.