(KMAland) -- Harlan, St. Albert, Lo-Ma and Coon Rapids-Bayard were among the KMAland girls basketball teams picking up wins on Tuesday. 

H-10: Harlan 64 Clarinda 34 

Brecken VanBaale led Harlan with 17 points while Jocelyn Cheek and Claire Schmitz scored 13 points apiece.

Jessalee Neihart led Clarinda with 20 points in the defeat.

H-10: Glenwood 80 Lewis Central 59 

Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp had 15 points each for Glenwood. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page. 

H-10: St. Albert 59 Kuemper Catholic 57 

Lauren Williams and Lena Rosloniec scored 13 points each for St. Albert to lead a balanced effort. Landry Miller pitched in 12 points.

Kuemper Catholic’s Brooklyn Gifford hit six 3-pointers and scored 21. Catherine Mayhall pitched in 18.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 52 AHSTW 42

Mya Moss had 13 points while Courtney Ohl and Greyland Hornbeck pitched in 11 each for Logan-Magnolia.

Claire Denning scored 15 points for AHSTW. Claire Harris added 10.

WIC: Treynor 39 Underwood 36 

Clara Teigland led Treynor with 13 points in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 West Harrison 9 

Brynn Bass had 20 points, four assists and four steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Alaya Betts chipped in 10 points and four steals, and Breeley Clayburg had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 64 Clarinda 34

Glenwood 80 Lewis Central 59

St. Albert 59 Kuemper Catholic 57

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 52 AHSTW 42

Riverside 37 Missouri Valley 21

Treynor 39 Underwood 36

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan 54 Boyer Valley 34

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 West Harrison 9

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79 Ar-We-Va 42

Non-Conference 

Dallas Center-Grimes 64 Creston 44

East Mills 58 Bedford 31

Waukee 85 Abraham Lincoln 29

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port 75 Platte Valley 28

St. Joseph Christian 41 West Nodaway 33

Auburn 64 Mound City 28

North Harrison 45 Nodaway-Holt 39

DeKalb 55 Northeast Nodaway 20

South Holt 67 Union Star 37

Elmwood-Murdock 46 Falls City 35

Freeman 53 Johnson County Central 24

Malcolm 43 Louisville 42

Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart

