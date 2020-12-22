(KMAland) -- Harlan, St. Albert, Lo-Ma and Coon Rapids-Bayard were among the KMAland girls basketball teams picking up wins on Tuesday.
H-10: Harlan 64 Clarinda 34
Brecken VanBaale led Harlan with 17 points while Jocelyn Cheek and Claire Schmitz scored 13 points apiece.
Jessalee Neihart led Clarinda with 20 points in the defeat.
H-10: Glenwood 80 Lewis Central 59
Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp had 15 points each for Glenwood. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: St. Albert 59 Kuemper Catholic 57
Lauren Williams and Lena Rosloniec scored 13 points each for St. Albert to lead a balanced effort. Landry Miller pitched in 12 points.
Kuemper Catholic’s Brooklyn Gifford hit six 3-pointers and scored 21. Catherine Mayhall pitched in 18.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 52 AHSTW 42
Mya Moss had 13 points while Courtney Ohl and Greyland Hornbeck pitched in 11 each for Logan-Magnolia.
Claire Denning scored 15 points for AHSTW. Claire Harris added 10.
WIC: Treynor 39 Underwood 36
Clara Teigland led Treynor with 13 points in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 West Harrison 9
Brynn Bass had 20 points, four assists and four steals for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Alaya Betts chipped in 10 points and four steals, and Breeley Clayburg had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 64 Clarinda 34
Glenwood 80 Lewis Central 59
St. Albert 59 Kuemper Catholic 57
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 52 AHSTW 42
Riverside 37 Missouri Valley 21
Treynor 39 Underwood 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 54 Boyer Valley 34
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 West Harrison 9
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79 Ar-We-Va 42
Non-Conference
Dallas Center-Grimes 64 Creston 44
East Mills 58 Bedford 31
Waukee 85 Abraham Lincoln 29
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 75 Platte Valley 28
St. Joseph Christian 41 West Nodaway 33
Auburn 64 Mound City 28
North Harrison 45 Nodaway-Holt 39
DeKalb 55 Northeast Nodaway 20
South Holt 67 Union Star 37
Elmwood-Murdock 46 Falls City 35
Freeman 53 Johnson County Central 24
Malcolm 43 Louisville 42
Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart