North Andrew Cardinals

(KMAland) -- North Andrew was a winner at the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night.

Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below.

AREA MISSOURI

Carrolton 49 Rock Port 13

No Stats Reported

BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Savannah 40 Nodaway Valley 37

No Stats Reported

North Andrew 47 Plattsburg 25

Riley Walker had 15 for North Andrew in the win. Cassidy Brittain and Brylie Brincks added 10 and seven points, respectively.

Bishop LeBlond 66 Brookfield 17

No Stats Reported

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.