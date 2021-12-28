(KMAland) -- Maryville moved to the finals of the Crete Tournament, Sacred Heart and Syracuse did the same at the Freeman Tournament and Auburn managed a two-point win in Wayne on Tuesday.
Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below.
Crete Tournament: Maryville 37 Crete 29
Jalea Price led the Spoofhounds with 11 points off three triples while Rylee Vierthaler and Ava Dumke posted 10 each in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/28)
Area Missouri
Princeton 63 Rock Port 42
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond 43 North Andrew 27
Semifinal: Plattsburg 35 Savannah 22
Consolation: Nodaway Valley 53 East Buchanan 37
Consolation: Bishop LeBlond JV 37 Brookfield 29
Crete Tournament
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Auburn 46 Laurel-Concord Coleridge 44
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Archbishop Bergan 55 Plattsmouth 33
Ashland-Greenwood 35 Roncalli Catholic 32
David City Tournament
Douglas County West def. Palmyra
Freeman Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 36
Syracuse 37 Freeman 11
Nebraska City Tournament
Ogallala 48 Louisville 32
Ralston 48 Nebraska City 46
Brownell Talbot Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 53 Omaha Concordia 30
Thayer Central Tournament
Thayer Central 43 Johnson County Central 30
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Falls City 45 Parkview Christian 33
Johnson-Brock 52 Sterling 47
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Humboldt-TRS 50 Weeping Water 27
Raymond Central 33 Conestoga 28