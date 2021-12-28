KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Maryville moved to the finals of the Crete Tournament, Sacred Heart and Syracuse did the same at the Freeman Tournament and Auburn managed a two-point win in Wayne on Tuesday. 

Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below. 

Crete Tournament: Maryville 37 Crete 29

Jalea Price led the Spoofhounds with 11 points off three triples while Rylee Vierthaler and Ava Dumke posted 10 each in the win. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/28) 

Area Missouri

Princeton 63 Rock Port 42  

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond 43 North Andrew 27 

Semifinal: Plattsburg 35 Savannah 22

Consolation: Nodaway Valley 53 East Buchanan 37

Consolation: Bishop LeBlond JV 37 Brookfield 29

Crete Tournament

Maryville 37 Crete 29

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)

Auburn 46 Laurel-Concord Coleridge 44

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Archbishop Bergan 55 Plattsmouth 33 

Ashland-Greenwood 35 Roncalli Catholic 32

David City Tournament

Douglas County West def. Palmyra 

Freeman Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Lourdes Central Catholic 36

Syracuse 37 Freeman 11

Nebraska City Tournament

Ogallala 48 Louisville 32 

Ralston 48 Nebraska City 46

Brownell Talbot Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 53 Omaha Concordia 30 

Thayer Central Tournament

Thayer Central 43 Johnson County Central 30 

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

Falls City 45 Parkview Christian 33 

Johnson-Brock 52 Sterling 47 

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division

Humboldt-TRS 50 Weeping Water 27 

Raymond Central 33 Conestoga 28 

