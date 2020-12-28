North Andrew Cardinals

(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Louisville, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Weeping Water and Auburn were among the girls basketball winners on Monday evening.

Find the complete Monday results from tournaments involving KMAland schools below.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Area Missouri 

North Harrison 44 West Nodaway 26

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament 

North Andrew 42 Brookfield 30

Bishop LeBlond 56 Plattsburg 37

East Buchanan 65 Hogan Prep 5

Savannah 73 KC East 0

Louisville Tournament 

BRLD 58 Nebraska City 34

Louisville 74 Ralston 32

Fort Calhoun Tournament  

Elmwood-Murdock 40 Fort Calhoun 24

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division 

Falls City 56 Lewiston 37

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division 

Sterling 42 Dorchester 32

Weeping Water 51 Raymond Central 29

Wayne Tournament

Auburn 60 Winnebago 58

Pierce 40 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 33

Pender 53 Hartington Cedar Catholic 29

Wayne 61 Homer 37

