(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Louisville, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Weeping Water and Auburn were among the girls basketball winners on Monday evening.
Find the complete Monday results from tournaments involving KMAland schools below.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Area Missouri
North Harrison 44 West Nodaway 26
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
North Andrew 42 Brookfield 30
Bishop LeBlond 56 Plattsburg 37
East Buchanan 65 Hogan Prep 5
Savannah 73 KC East 0
Louisville Tournament
BRLD 58 Nebraska City 34
Louisville 74 Ralston 32
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 40 Fort Calhoun 24
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Falls City 56 Lewiston 37
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Sterling 42 Dorchester 32
Weeping Water 51 Raymond Central 29
Wayne Tournament
Auburn 60 Winnebago 58
Pierce 40 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 33
Pender 53 Hartington Cedar Catholic 29
Wayne 61 Homer 37