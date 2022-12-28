KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Rock Port rolled to a win, Worth County held on and Auburn kicked off the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout with a win Wednesday. 

AREA MISSOURI

Rock Port 51 Hale 18

Worth County 36 Green City 29

Ali Brown had nine points to lead Worth County in the win while Paige Sherer and Kynah Steele posted eight apiece.

BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Nodaway Valley 54 Plattsburg 21

Ava Graham dropped 19 points for the Thunder in the win while Sydney Marriott and Savannah Marriott added 14 and eight points, respectively.

North Andrew 38 Bishop LeBlond 21

Other Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament Scores

Savannah 48 Brookfield 36

GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT

Auburn 50 Winnebago 29

Wayne vs. Plainview

Pierce 51 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41

Pender 45 Hartington Cedar Catholic 30

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK TOURNAMENT

Elmwood-Murdock 60 Omaha Concordia 24

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 51 Omaha Brownell Talbot 37

