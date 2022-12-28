(KMAland) -- Rock Port rolled to a win, Worth County held on and Auburn kicked off the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout with a win Wednesday.
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 51 Hale 18
No Stats Reported
Worth County 36 Green City 29
Ali Brown had nine points to lead Worth County in the win while Paige Sherer and Kynah Steele posted eight apiece.
BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Nodaway Valley 54 Plattsburg 21
Ava Graham dropped 19 points for the Thunder in the win while Sydney Marriott and Savannah Marriott added 14 and eight points, respectively.
North Andrew 38 Bishop LeBlond 21
No Stats Reported
Other Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament Scores
Savannah 48 Brookfield 36
GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT
Auburn 50 Winnebago 29
Wayne vs. Plainview
Pierce 51 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41
Pender 45 Hartington Cedar Catholic 30
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock 60 Omaha Concordia 24
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 51 Omaha Brownell Talbot 37