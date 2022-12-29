Elmwood-Murdock Knights
Photo: Elmwood-Murdock

(KMAland) – Elmwood-Murdock won their home tournament while Maryville, Louisville, Ashland-Greenwood, Johnson-Brock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock and Conestoga were also winners Thursday night.

BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

3rd Place: Nodaway Valley 46 North Andrew 41 – OT

Savannah Marriott and Sydney Marriott led Nodaway Valley with 14 points each.

Riley Walker highlighted North Andrew’s efforts with 21 points.

DOANE COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Maryville 36 Grand Island Northwest 30

Rylee Vierthaler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Spoofhounds while Anastyn Pettlon added nine points.

Other Doane College Holiday Tournament Scores

Skutt Catholic 55 Crete 25

LOUISVILLE TOURNAMENT

Louisville 44 Nebraska City 36

No Stats Reported

Other Louisville Tournament Scores

Ogallala 66 Ralston 18

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT

Ashland-Greenwood 56 Plattsmouth 30

No Stats Reported

Other Ashland-Greenwood Tournament Scores

Archbishop Bergan 47 Roncalli Catholic 24

GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT

Wayne 55 Auburn 40

No Stats Reported 

Other Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Scores

Pender 55 Pierce 45

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK TOURNAMENT

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 37 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28

No Stats Reported

WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT – A DIVISION

Parkview Christian 47 Sterling 45

Ellie Lafferty had 14 points to lead Sterling while Katy Boldt and Macy Richardson pitched in 12 and 11, respectively.

Johnson-Brock 44 Falls City 42 – OT

Tarynn Otteman led Johnson-Brock with 18 points while Halle Rasmussen added 10. Brooklyn Behrends contributed eight points.

Madi Jones dropped 15 for Falls City in the loss while Ashleigh Kirkendall totaled seven points.

WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT – B DIVISION

Conestoga 49 Humboldt-TRS 40

Sophia Ackerman had 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Conestoga while Ali Gansemer added 11 points. 

Raymond Central 47 Weeping Water 30

No Stats Reported

THAYER CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

Thayer Central 39 Johnson County Central 37

No Stats Reported

Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Southern 34

No Stats Reported

DAVID CITY TOURNAMENT

David City 47 Palmyra 20

Rylie Walter had seven points for Palmyra while Kinsley Havranek and Mattilynn Schroeder added four each.

Other David City Tournament Scores

Douglas County West 57 Aquinas Catholic 40

FREEMAN TOURNAMENT

Falls City Sacred Heart 44 Syracuse 28

No Stats Reported

Other Freeman Tournament Scores

McCool Junction 47 Freeman 41

