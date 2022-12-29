(KMAland) – Elmwood-Murdock won their home tournament while Maryville, Louisville, Ashland-Greenwood, Johnson-Brock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock and Conestoga were also winners Thursday night.
BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: Nodaway Valley 46 North Andrew 41 – OT
Savannah Marriott and Sydney Marriott led Nodaway Valley with 14 points each.
Riley Walker highlighted North Andrew’s efforts with 21 points.
DOANE COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Maryville 36 Grand Island Northwest 30
Rylee Vierthaler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Spoofhounds while Anastyn Pettlon added nine points.
Other Doane College Holiday Tournament Scores
Skutt Catholic 55 Crete 25
LOUISVILLE TOURNAMENT
Louisville 44 Nebraska City 36
No Stats Reported
Other Louisville Tournament Scores
Ogallala 66 Ralston 18
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood 56 Plattsmouth 30
No Stats Reported
Other Ashland-Greenwood Tournament Scores
Archbishop Bergan 47 Roncalli Catholic 24
GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT
Wayne 55 Auburn 40
No Stats Reported
Other Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Scores
Pender 55 Pierce 45
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK TOURNAMENT
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 37 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 28
No Stats Reported
WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT – A DIVISION
Parkview Christian 47 Sterling 45
Ellie Lafferty had 14 points to lead Sterling while Katy Boldt and Macy Richardson pitched in 12 and 11, respectively.
Johnson-Brock 44 Falls City 42 – OT
Tarynn Otteman led Johnson-Brock with 18 points while Halle Rasmussen added 10. Brooklyn Behrends contributed eight points.
Madi Jones dropped 15 for Falls City in the loss while Ashleigh Kirkendall totaled seven points.
WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT – B DIVISION
Conestoga 49 Humboldt-TRS 40
Sophia Ackerman had 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Conestoga while Ali Gansemer added 11 points.
Raymond Central 47 Weeping Water 30
No Stats Reported
THAYER CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Thayer Central 39 Johnson County Central 37
No Stats Reported
Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Southern 34
No Stats Reported
DAVID CITY TOURNAMENT
David City 47 Palmyra 20
Rylie Walter had seven points for Palmyra while Kinsley Havranek and Mattilynn Schroeder added four each.
Other David City Tournament Scores
Douglas County West 57 Aquinas Catholic 40
FREEMAN TOURNAMENT
Falls City Sacred Heart 44 Syracuse 28
No Stats Reported
Other Freeman Tournament Scores
McCool Junction 47 Freeman 41