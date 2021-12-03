Lourdes Elmwood-Murdock.jpg
(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from a busy Friday evening in KMAland girls basketball action.

H-10: St. Albert 66 Clarinda 29 

Ella Klusman scored 24 points and had six steals while Missy Evezic posted 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win for St. Albert. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

H-10: Glenwood 63 Atlantic 38 

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood.jpg

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

Jenna Hopp tied her career-high with 28 points and added six rebounds, four steals and three assists. 

NC: Nodaway Valley 85 Creston 59 

Maddax DeVault poured in 25 points and Whitney Lamb added 21 for Nodaway Valley. Lindsey Davis tallied 15 points and Jorja Holliday finished with 10.

Doryn Paup led Creston with 35 points in the defeat. Brianna Fields scored 15 for the Panthers.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 37 

Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills.jpg

Izzy Weldon, Fremont-Mills

Izzy Weldon scored 23 points and added four rebounds and four steals to lead Fremont-Mills. Teagan Ewalt pitched in 15 points for the Knights.

Hailee Barrett added 13 points for Essex.

CORNER: Stanton 62 Sidney 31 (On AM 960)

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

NC: Griswold 62 Heartland Christian 26 

McKenna Wiechman had 17 points and Brenna Rossell added 12 for Griswold in the win.

WIC: Audubon 62 Tri-Center 35

Aleah Hermansen had 26 points and Jaci Christensen put in 13 for the Wheelers.

Alexis Flaherty had eight points for Tri-Center in the defeat.

WIC: Treynor 75 Missouri Valley 12 

Alexa Schwartz paced Treynor with 28 points, and Clara Teigland added 21 points for the Cardinals.

WIC: IKM-Manning 42 Riverside 34 

Macie Doyel & Mabel Langel, IKM-Manning.jpg

Macie Doyel & Mabel Langel, IKM-Manning

Macie Doyel led IKM-Manning with 12 points while Mabel Langel added 10. 

Elyssa Amdor had a game-high 15 points for Riverside. 

WIC: Underwood 59 AHSTW 23 

Kendra Kock had 16 points and Alizabeth Jacobsen finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Underwood in the win. Cassidy Cunningham added 10, and Aliyah Humphrey tallied five steals, six assists and four points.

Ellie Peterson finished with 11 points and five boards for AHSTW. 

POI: Lenox 58 Bedford 39 (On FM 99.1)

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

POI: Mount Ayr 53 Southwest Valley 44 

Jill Kniep, Mount Ayr.jpg

Jill Kniep, Mount Ayr

Jill Kniep had 17 points for Mount Ayr in the win.

Maggie Haer and Norah Lund both scored 14 points for Southwest Valley.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 53 Wayne 38 

Anna Parrott scored 12 points with four rebounds and three steals, and Jackie Kleve finished with 10 points and five steals for Martensdale-St. Marys.

RVC: Boyer Valley 76 West Harrison 20 

Kristen Neilsen scored 21 points while Leah Cooper had 16 and Talia Burkhart tallied 11 for Boyer Valley.

Maclayn Houston led West Harrison with 15 points.

RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 Gildden-Ralston 30 

Paige Klocke had 13 points for Glidden-Ralston in defeat. 

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 52 Sioux City North 31 

Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln.jpg

Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln

Baylie Girres had a game-high 27 points for Abraham Lincoln in the win.

BGC: Lamoni 64 Moravia 24 

Abby Martin scored 29 points and had four rebounds and four steals for Lamoni in the win. Reese Potter pitched in 14 points.

BGC: Diagonal 33 Moulton-Udell 32 

Rachel Ogden had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Moulton-Udell in the loss.

MOUND CITY: Rock Port 53 Maryville JV 13 

Avery Meyerkorth had 21 points for Rock Port in the win.

MOUND CITY: Bishop LeBlond 69 East Atchison 24 

Natalie Hedlund led East Atchison with 14 points.

PVI: St. Joseph Christian 52 North Nodaway 42 (Championship) 

Jaci Jorgensen, St. Joseph Christian.jpg

Jaci Jorgensen, St. Joseph Christian

Jaci Jorgensen had 14 points, and Lexi McDaniel posted 16 points and six boards for St. Joseph Christian in the win.

Jackie Cline and Saylor Brown each had 16 points for North Nodaway. 

MO: West Platte 62 North Andrew 49 

Gracie Wilmes scored 11 points and Madison Ecker had 10 for North Andrew in the defeat. 

NE: Elmwood-Murdock 40 Lourdes Central Catholic 31 

Lexi Bacon scored 14 points for Elmwood-Murdock to lead them in the championship of the Lourdes Tournament. 

Gracie Ragland had 10 points and Aspen Meyer put in 10 for the Knights.

