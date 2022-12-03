(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, Orient-Macksburg, East Atchison, Plattsmouth and Syracuse were among KMAland girls basketball winners on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 52 Kuemper Catholic 41
Kiana Schulz had 14 points for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Lauren Bowker chipped in nine, Whitlee Auen had eight and Addison Inman finished with seven.
Cate Mayhall led the way for Kuemper Catholic with 12 points while Aubrey Heuton pitched in nine and Lauren Boell had eight.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg 37 Moulton-Udell 25
Christa Cass put in 19 points while Kinsey Eslinger hit for 10 to lead Orient-Macksburg in the victory.
Rachel Ogden, Madison Barber and Chloe Potter had six points each for Moulton-Udell. Barber added 11 rebounds, and Ogden posted 10 grabs.
NON-CONFERENCE
ADM 47 Atlantic 40
Paytn Harter had 16 points and Jada Jensen put in 10 for Atlantic in the close defeat.
Wayne 51 Seymour 31
Clara O’Brien had 18 points and Izzie Moore put in 14 for Wayne in the dominant win.
Taylor Ruby topped Seymour with 10 points, and Gracie Peck finished with nine.
Cardinal at Moravia
No score reported.
MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: East Atchison 53 Mound City 49
Natalie Hedlund led East Atchison with 27 points. Claire Martin posted 15 points for the Wolves.
Kadee Crider topped Mound City with 20 points. Elizabeth Laukemper pitched in 17.
ALBANY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Championship: Platte Valley 65 South Harrison 28
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth 52 Omaha Mercy 38
No stats reported.
Malcolm 60 Auburn 33
No stats reported.
Arlington 45 Ashland-Greenwood 30
No stats reported.
Syracuse 36 Fort Calhoun 35
Kadyn Sisco had 22 points for Syracuse in the low-scoring victory.
Johnson County Central 37 Tri County 35
Sunnie Rother had 13 points while Ashley Beethe added nine for Johnson County Central in the tight win.
Humboldt-TRS 44 Weeping Water 26
No stats reported.