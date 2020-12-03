Stanton Vikings Viqueens NEW Logo

(KMAland) -- Stanton, Sidney, Woodbine and Bedford were among the winners on Thursday in KMAland girls basketball action.

NC: Stanton 64 Riverside 20 

Marleigh Johnson had 20 points while Jenna Stephens and Leah Sandin put in 11 apiece for Stanton in the win.

NC: Sidney 44 Johnson-Brock 36 

Avery Dowling scored 11 points for Sidney in the win.

NC: Woodbine 53 Missouri Valley 17 

Alexa Steinkuehler scored 17 points while Whitney Kuhlman added 10 for Woodbine in the win.

NC: Bedford 56 Murray 39 

Kennedy Weed had 15 points while Darcy Davis added 14 and Abby Dukes pitched in 10 for Bedford.

Teryn Shields scored nine points for Murray.

NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Woodward-Granger 33 

Campbell German led the Blue Devils with 12 points and seven rebounds.

NC: Twin Cedars 59 Valley Lutheran 10 

Brooke Roby had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals for Twin Cedars while Rylee Dunkin chipped in 15 points and four assists.

NEB: Louisville 50 Conestoga 32 

McKenzie Norris scored 14 points and Lauren Votta added 12 for Louisville in the win.

Sophia Ackerman had nine points for Conestoga. 

NEB: Auburn 44 Weeping Water 38 

Grace Cave had 16 points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds for Weeping Water in the loss.

NEB: Elmwood-Murdock 35 Yutan 20 

Bailey Frahm had 11 points and Jayden Halferty added 10 for Elmwood-Murdock in teh victory.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 39

Non-Conference

Denison-Schleswig 59 Storm Lake 27

Stanton 64 Riverside 20

Sidney 44 Johnson-Brock 36

Bedford 56 Murray 39

Woodbine 53 Missouri Valley 17

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Woodward-Granger 33

West Monona 85 West Harrison 34

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Earlham 

Twin Cedars 59 Valley Lutheran 10

Platte Valley Invitational

St. Joseph Christian 45 Northeast Nodaway 12

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley 71 South Harrison 9

Albany 59 Pattonsburg 28

Area Nebraska

Louisville 50 Conestoga 32

Freeman 55 Palmyra 39

Auburn 44 Weeping Water 38 

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 35 Yutan 20

Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.