(KMAland) -- Stanton, Sidney, Woodbine and Bedford were among the winners on Thursday in KMAland girls basketball action.
NC: Stanton 64 Riverside 20
Marleigh Johnson had 20 points while Jenna Stephens and Leah Sandin put in 11 apiece for Stanton in the win.
NC: Sidney 44 Johnson-Brock 36
Avery Dowling scored 11 points for Sidney in the win.
NC: Woodbine 53 Missouri Valley 17
Alexa Steinkuehler scored 17 points while Whitney Kuhlman added 10 for Woodbine in the win.
NC: Bedford 56 Murray 39
Kennedy Weed had 15 points while Darcy Davis added 14 and Abby Dukes pitched in 10 for Bedford.
Teryn Shields scored nine points for Murray.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Woodward-Granger 33
Campbell German led the Blue Devils with 12 points and seven rebounds.
NC: Twin Cedars 59 Valley Lutheran 10
Brooke Roby had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals for Twin Cedars while Rylee Dunkin chipped in 15 points and four assists.
NEB: Louisville 50 Conestoga 32
McKenzie Norris scored 14 points and Lauren Votta added 12 for Louisville in the win.
Sophia Ackerman had nine points for Conestoga.
NEB: Auburn 44 Weeping Water 38
Grace Cave had 16 points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds for Weeping Water in the loss.
NEB: Elmwood-Murdock 35 Yutan 20
Bailey Frahm had 11 points and Jayden Halferty added 10 for Elmwood-Murdock in teh victory.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 39
Non-Conference
Denison-Schleswig 59 Storm Lake 27
Stanton 64 Riverside 20
Sidney 44 Johnson-Brock 36
Bedford 56 Murray 39
Woodbine 53 Missouri Valley 17
Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Woodward-Granger 33
West Monona 85 West Harrison 34
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Earlham
Twin Cedars 59 Valley Lutheran 10
Platte Valley Invitational
St. Joseph Christian 45 Northeast Nodaway 12
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 71 South Harrison 9
Albany 59 Pattonsburg 28
Area Nebraska
Louisville 50 Conestoga 32
Freeman 55 Palmyra 39
Auburn 44 Weeping Water 38
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 35 Yutan 20
Lourdes Central Catholic 48 Omaha Duchesne Academy 33