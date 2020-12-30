(KMAland) -- Championship wins for Falls City and Weeping Water and other victories for Maryville, Elmwood-Murdock, Neb City, Sacred Heart, Syracuse and Auburn in KMAland girls basketball action on Wednesday.
DOANE: Maryville 58 Grand Island Northwest 32
Serena Sundell scored 34 points with five rebounds and five steals to lead Maryville in the win at the Doane Tournament.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond 66 North Andrew 20
Semifinal: Savannah 56 East Buchanan 31
Doane College Tournament
Crete 35 Skutt Catholic 32
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 43 Brownell-Talbot 30
Louisville Tournament
Nebraska City 53 Ralston 20
BRLD 53 Louisville 37
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Championship: Falls City 51 Conestoga 37
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Championship: Weeping Water 51 Sterling 42
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Roncalli Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 28
Archbishop Bergan 42 Ashland-Greenwood 35
David City Tournament
Aquinas Catholic 28 Palmyra 18
David City 67 Douglas County West 42
Freeman Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Freeman 20
Syracuse 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 43
Thayer Central Tournament
Thayer Central 46 Johnson County Central 22
Nebraska Christian 49 Southern 48
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Semifinal: Auburn 43 Wayne 25
Semifinal: Pierce 57 Pender 31