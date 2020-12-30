Falls City Tigers NEW

(KMAland) -- Championship wins for Falls City and Weeping Water and other victories for Maryville, Elmwood-Murdock, Neb City, Sacred Heart, Syracuse and Auburn in KMAland girls basketball action on Wednesday.

DOANE: Maryville 58 Grand Island Northwest 32 

Serena Sundell scored 34 points with five rebounds and five steals to lead Maryville in the win at the Doane Tournament. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond 66 North Andrew 20

Semifinal: Savannah 56 East Buchanan 31

Doane College Tournament 

Maryville 58 Grand Island Northwest 32

Crete 35 Skutt Catholic 32

Fort Calhoun Tournament 

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 43 Brownell-Talbot 30

Louisville Tournament 

Nebraska City 53 Ralston 20

BRLD 53 Louisville 37

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

Championship: Falls City 51 Conestoga 37

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division 

Championship: Weeping Water 51 Sterling 42

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Roncalli Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 28

Archbishop Bergan 42 Ashland-Greenwood 35

David City Tournament 

Aquinas Catholic 28 Palmyra 18

David City 67 Douglas County West 42

Freeman Tournament 

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Freeman 20

Syracuse 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 43

Thayer Central Tournament 

Thayer Central 46 Johnson County Central 22

Nebraska Christian 49 Southern 48

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Semifinal: Auburn 43 Wayne 25

Semifinal: Pierce 57 Pender 31

