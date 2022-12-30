Conestoga Cougars

(KMAland) -- Johnson-Brock and Conestoga were champions at the Weeping Water Tournament, Sacred Heart won the Freeman Tournament and East Atchison earned a victory in KMAland girls basketball competition Friday.

AREA MISSOURI

East Atchison 34 Mid Buchanan 28

Natalie Hedlund dropped 15 points for the Wolves in the win while Lizzie Schlueter and Claire Martin added seven points each.

DOANE COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Championship: Skutt Catholic 49 Maryville 23

Anastyn Pettlon and Jalea Price highlighted Maryville’s efforts with five points apiece.

LOUISVILLE TOURNAMENT

Championship: Ogallala 50 Louisville 30

No Stats Reported

Consolation: Ralston 33 Nebraska City 23

No Stats Reported

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT

Championship: Archbishop Bergan 39 Ashland-Greenwood 28

No Stats Reported

Consolation: Roncalli Catholic 63 Plattsmouth 47

No Stats Reported

GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT

3rd Place: Pierce 58 Auburn 38

No Stats Reported

WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT – A DIVISION

Championship: Johnson-Brock 50 Parkview Christian 28

Taryn Otteman led Johnson-Brock with 20 points while Chloe Vice added 13 for the Eagles.

Consolation: Falls City 59 Sterling 49

No Stats Reported

WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT – B DIVISION

Championship: Conestoga 41 Raymond Central 37

No Stats Reported

Consolation: Weeping Water 52 Humboldt-TRS 30

No Stats Reported

THAYER CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

Championship: Thayer Central 38 Lourdes Central Catholic 36

No Stats Reported

Consolation: Southern 49 Johnson County Central 38

No Stats Reported

DAVID CITY TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Palmyra 45 Aquinas Catholic 40

Rylie Walter posted 15 for Palmyra, and Mattilyn Schroeder added nine. Kinsley Havranek got in on the fun with seven points.

FREEMAN TOURNAMENT

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 39 McCool Junction 22

No Stats Reported

Consolation: Freeman 35 Syracuse 34

No Stats Reported

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.