(KMAland) -- Johnson-Brock and Conestoga were champions at the Weeping Water Tournament, Sacred Heart won the Freeman Tournament and East Atchison earned a victory in KMAland girls basketball competition Friday.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 34 Mid Buchanan 28
Natalie Hedlund dropped 15 points for the Wolves in the win while Lizzie Schlueter and Claire Martin added seven points each.
DOANE COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Championship: Skutt Catholic 49 Maryville 23
Anastyn Pettlon and Jalea Price highlighted Maryville’s efforts with five points apiece.
LOUISVILLE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Ogallala 50 Louisville 30
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Ralston 33 Nebraska City 23
No Stats Reported
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Championship: Archbishop Bergan 39 Ashland-Greenwood 28
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Roncalli Catholic 63 Plattsmouth 47
No Stats Reported
GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT
3rd Place: Pierce 58 Auburn 38
No Stats Reported
WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT – A DIVISION
Championship: Johnson-Brock 50 Parkview Christian 28
Taryn Otteman led Johnson-Brock with 20 points while Chloe Vice added 13 for the Eagles.
Consolation: Falls City 59 Sterling 49
No Stats Reported
WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT – B DIVISION
Championship: Conestoga 41 Raymond Central 37
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Weeping Water 52 Humboldt-TRS 30
No Stats Reported
THAYER CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Championship: Thayer Central 38 Lourdes Central Catholic 36
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Southern 49 Johnson County Central 38
No Stats Reported
DAVID CITY TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Palmyra 45 Aquinas Catholic 40
Rylie Walter posted 15 for Palmyra, and Mattilyn Schroeder added nine. Kinsley Havranek got in on the fun with seven points.
FREEMAN TOURNAMENT
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 39 McCool Junction 22
No Stats Reported
Consolation: Freeman 35 Syracuse 34
No Stats Reported