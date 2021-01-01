Auburn Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- The Auburn and Maryville girls captured championships while Ashland-Greenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic and Sacred Heart also nabbed wins in KMAland girls hoops action on Thursday.

DOANE: Maryville 39 Crete 28 

Maryville won the Doane Tournament behind 16 points from Serena Sundell. Anastyn Pettlon put in 12 of her own.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

Consolation: East Buchanan 39 North Andrew 20

Doane College Tournament 

Championship: Maryville 39 Crete 28

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 69 Plattsmouth 30

David City Tournament 

David City 56 Palmyra 12

Freeman Tournament 

Lourdes Central Catholic 39 Freeman 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Syracuse 38

Thayer Central Tournament 

Southern 35 Johnson County Central 20

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Championship: Auburn 39 Pierce 36

