(KMAland) -- The Auburn and Maryville girls captured championships while Ashland-Greenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic and Sacred Heart also nabbed wins in KMAland girls hoops action on Thursday.
Maryville won the Doane Tournament behind 16 points from Serena Sundell. Anastyn Pettlon put in 12 of her own.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Consolation: East Buchanan 39 North Andrew 20
Doane College Tournament
Championship: Maryville 39 Crete 28
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 69 Plattsmouth 30
David City Tournament
David City 56 Palmyra 12
Freeman Tournament
Lourdes Central Catholic 39 Freeman 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Syracuse 38
Thayer Central Tournament
Southern 35 Johnson County Central 20
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Championship: Auburn 39 Pierce 36