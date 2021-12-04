(KMAland) -- Platte Valley won Albany championship while Denison-Schleswig, Essex, Plattsmouth, Johnson County Central, Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse all picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.
NC: Johnston 89 Glenwood 53
Jenna Hopp had 26 points for Glenwood in the defeat.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 53 Kuemper Catholic 41
Kiana Schulz hit five 3-pointers and had 19 points to lead Denison-Schleswig in the victory.
Kuemper Catholic’s Frannie Glynn had 17 points.
NC: Westwood 54 Nodaway Valley 39
Maddax DeVault had 15 points and Madison Fry finished with 12 for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
MO: Platte Valley 47 Stanberry 31
Brylie Angle had 17 points and Maggie Collins pitched in 10 for Platte Valley in the Albany Invitational championship.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 53 Kuemper Catholic 41
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Johnston 89 Glenwood 53
ADM 56 Atlantic 30
Essex 59 Cedar Bluffs 14
Panorama 70 IKM-Manning 24
Westwood 54 Nodaway Valley 39
Wayne at Seymour
Sioux City East 64 Gilbert 44
Cardinal 62 Moravia 20
Area Missouri
Mound City Tournament
3rd Place: Mound City South Holt
Albany Tournament
Championship: Platte Valley 47 Stanberry 31
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 42 Omaha Mercy 38
Platteview 52 Louisville 40
Malcolm 44 Auburn 33
Johnson County Central 46 Tri County 20
Humboldt-TRS 42 Weeping Water 38
Ashland-Greenwood 54 Arlington 36
Syracuse 56 Fort Calhoun 24