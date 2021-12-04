Platte Valley logo

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley won Albany championship while Denison-Schleswig, Essex, Plattsmouth, Johnson County Central, Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse all picked up wins in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday.

NC: Johnston 89 Glenwood 53 

Jenna Hopp had 26 points for Glenwood in the defeat.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 53 Kuemper Catholic 41 

Kiana Schulz hit five 3-pointers and had 19 points to lead Denison-Schleswig in the victory.

Kuemper Catholic’s Frannie Glynn had 17 points. 

NC: Westwood 54 Nodaway Valley 39 

Maddax DeVault had 15 points and Madison Fry finished with 12 for Nodaway Valley in the loss.

MO: Platte Valley 47 Stanberry 31 

Brylie Angle had 17 points and Maggie Collins pitched in 10 for Platte Valley in the Albany Invitational championship. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 53 Kuemper Catholic 41

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg 

Non-Conference 

Johnston 89 Glenwood 53

ADM 56 Atlantic 30

Essex 59 Cedar Bluffs 14

Panorama 70 IKM-Manning 24

Westwood 54 Nodaway Valley 39

Wayne at Seymour 

Sioux City East 64 Gilbert 44

Cardinal 62 Moravia 20

Area Missouri

Mound City Tournament 

3rd Place: Mound City South Holt

Albany Tournament  

Championship: Platte Valley 47 Stanberry 31

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 42 Omaha Mercy 38

Platteview 52 Louisville 40

Malcolm 44 Auburn 33

Johnson County Central 46 Tri County 20

Humboldt-TRS 42 Weeping Water 38

Ashland-Greenwood 54 Arlington 36

Syracuse 56 Fort Calhoun 24

