(KMAland) -- Essex, IKM-Manning, Lourdes Central Catholic and Syracuse were among girls basketball winners in KMAland on Saturday.
NC: IKM-Manning 64 Panorama 58
Alexa Ahrenholtz had 22 points and six steals for IKM-Manning in the victory.
MCI: South Holt 45 Mound City 22
Reese Morris had 12 points for South Holt in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 49 Orient-Macksburg 34
Non-Conference
Atlantic 55 Griswold 15
Essex 49 Cedar Bluffs 22
IKM-Manning 64 Panorama 58
Wayne 61 Seymour 27
Indianola 67 Abraham Lincoln 50
Cardinal 29 Moravia 22
Mound City Invitational
Third Place: South Holt 45 Mound City 22
Albany Invitational
Albany 48 South Harrison 18
Platte Valley 64 Pattonsburg 38
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Elmwood-Murdock 32
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington
Weeping Water def. Humboldt-TRS
Louisville 62 Platteview 32
Omaha Mercy 44 Plattsmouth 38
Syracuse 44 Fort Calhoun 16
Sterling 66 Thayer Central 53