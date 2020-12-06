IKM-Manning Wolves

(KMAland) -- Essex, IKM-Manning, Lourdes Central Catholic and Syracuse were among girls basketball winners in KMAland on Saturday.

NC: IKM-Manning 64 Panorama 58 

Alexa Ahrenholtz had 22 points and six steals for IKM-Manning in the victory.

MCI: South Holt 45 Mound City 22 

Reese Morris had 12 points for South Holt in the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell 49 Orient-Macksburg 34

Non-Conference

Atlantic 55 Griswold 15

Essex 49 Cedar Bluffs 22

IKM-Manning 64 Panorama 58

Wayne 61 Seymour 27

Indianola 67 Abraham Lincoln 50

Cardinal 29 Moravia 22

Mound City Invitational

Third Place: South Holt 45 Mound City 22

Albany Invitational

Albany 48 South Harrison 18

Platte Valley 64 Pattonsburg 38

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Elmwood-Murdock 32

Area Nebraska

Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington

Weeping Water def. Humboldt-TRS

Louisville 62 Platteview 32

Omaha Mercy 44 Plattsmouth 38

Syracuse 44 Fort Calhoun 16

Sterling 66 Thayer Central 53

